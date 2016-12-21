ACL Preview Willie Nelson, Gary Clark Jr.'s NYE Special Performance

The clip features country music legend Willie Nelson teaming up with Gary Clark Jr. for a performance of "Night Life" which will be part of the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame New Year's Eve broadcast on Saturday, December 31st at 8pm CT/9pm ET on PBS. Watch the preview clip here.

Apart from Nelson and Clark, the hour-long special will feature performances from Mavis Staples, Rodney Crowell, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons playing their tributes to 2016 inductees Kris Kristofferson, Bonnie Raitt and B.B. King.

The special concert was filmed live back on October 12, 2016 to honor "the artists who've helped make the award-winning TV series an American music institution" and will feature the finale performance that included the entire lineup playing the blues classic, "Every Day I Have The Blues," a song that B.B. King performed on his iconic 1983 Austin City Limits debut, followed by "Auld Lang Syne".

Austin City Limits Hall of Fame New Year's Eve Setlist:

Rodney Crowell - "Help Me Make It Through The Night"

Kris Kristofferson - "Lovin' Her Was Easier"

Willie Nelson "Me & Bobby Mcgee"

Mavis Staples & Bonnie Raitt - "Well, Well, Well"

Bonnie, Mavis & Taj Mahal - "Thing Called Love"

Billy Gibbons - "You Upset Me Baby"

Bonnie Raitt & Gary Clark Jr - "The Thrill Is Gone"

All: Finale - "Every Day I Have The Blues"

All: "Auld Lang Syne"