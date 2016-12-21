Big Freedia Releases 'Make It Jingle' Video

New Orleans' preeminent bounce queen debuted the visual Wednesday (December 21), and in it an office Christmas party gets wild when all the employees make their way to the 69th floor to let loose.

Everyone who enters the elevator on the ground floor may look buttoned up and basic, but once they hit the 69th floor things get crazy. A man wearing a suit turns to reveal the entire back is missing, a woman plays Edward 40-Hands and smashes the bottles over her head, and three friends decide to turn things into a pool party. So, in other words, just another start to the holidays in New Orleans.

With teal hair and a fabulous red and white suit, Freedia delivers her verses backed by dancers wearing ugly Christmas sweaters galore. There's lots of twerking and jingling going on because Freedia knows how to bring the merry. Check it out here.