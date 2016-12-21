Cameron Jay Release FWU Video Featuring TruVocalz

We were sent the following details about the clip, "In this music video, Cameron Jay shows his leading lady how much he is committed to her, in his terms 'F With You', by taking her out on a romantic date and showing her that she's the only one he wants to be with. This scenario is very rare in today's generation.

"Cameron Jay wants to show that there are still a lot of good guys who knows how to court a woman than just 'Netflix and chill'. Watch the new video which was directed by Eli here.