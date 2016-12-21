Hall of Heavy Metal History Announce Additional Nominees

The All-Star Induction Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at the Anaheim Expo Center, Anaheim CA. Performing at the Ceremony will be Dio Disciples featuring "Craig Goldy," "Simon Wright" "Scott Warren," "Bjorn Englen," "Tim 'Ripper' Owens," and "Joe Retta."

Ross "The Boss" (band), will also be performing, which features Iconic guitarist "Ross 'The Boss' Friedman," "Rhino (Formerly of Manowar)," vocalist "Marc Lopes," and "Mike LePond" (Symphony X). Surprise artists will also take part in the event. Supporting bands include Budderside, and LA rockers Diamond Lane.

The 2017 Hall of Heavy Metal History Inductees Include:

Ronnie James Dio "Rainbow" "Black Sabbath" "Dio" (With Wendy Dio accepting the induction)

Metal Blade Records (With Brian Slagel accepting the induction)

Scorpions (With Drummer Mikkey Dee accepting the induction)

Rainbow Bar and Grill (With Rainbow Bar and Grill owner Mikael Maglieri accepting the induction)

Lemmy Kilmister "MotÃ¶rhead" (With Manager Todd Singerman accepting the induction)

Ross "The Boss" Friedman formerly of "Manowar"

Rudy Sarzo formerly of "Ozzy Osbourne" and "Whitesnake."



Frankie Banali of "Quiet Riot," (Along with a special 33rd Anniversary Induction of Quiet Riot, as the first band to achieve the #1 Heavy Metal Album status).

Vinny Appice formerly of "Black Sabbath" and "Dio."

Don Airey of "Deep Purple"



Andy Zildjian President/CEO of "Sabian Cymbals"

Randy Rhoads "Ozzy Osbourne," (With the Rhoads family members accepting the Induction)

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund (http://diocancerfund.com)