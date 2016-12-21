Imagine Dragons Release 'White Christmas' Home Video

Their home movie turned holiday music video features everything fans could want from the Las Vegas alt-rock band: Dan Reynolds dressed as Santa Claus and swaying his hips; Ben McKee holding a less-than-enthusiastic dog; Wayne Sermon playing guitar in his PJs in the bathroom; and Daniel Platzman goofing around.

Where December usually finds many artists and bands releasing their own holiday music, Imagine Dragons have found a way to wish everyone happy holidays, while also having some cheeky fun of their own. "(Yes, that's us singing and playing)" they tweeted along with the video. Watch the video here.