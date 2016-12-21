In Flames Unplug For 'In My Room' Performance

The clip features Anders Fridén (vocals, Björn Gelotte (guitar) and Niclas Engelin (guitar) playing the song. The performance comes on the heals of the recent announcement that bass player Peter Iwers plans to leave the group.

He will continue with the band until the conclusion of their current North American tour. Iwers had the following to say about his decision, "Friends, I have decided to leave In Flames to pursue other endeavors. As a result, this current US tour will be my last one with In Flames, so if you are around, come and say hi. It has been almost 20 years of fun and I am eternally grateful to you all for all the support you have given me and the rest of the guys throughout all these years. You made it all possible. Now is the time for me to move on with other musical and non-musical adventures.

"I wish the very best to Niclas, Anders, Björn & Joe. Hope to see all you Jesterheads down the road in my future endeavours. Follow my instagram @peteriwers for updates. May the force be with you." Watch the unplugged performance here.