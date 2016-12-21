|
Jennifer O'Connor Covers Bruce Springsteen's 'Dancing In the Dark'
.
Jennifer O'Connor has shared her cover of Bruce Springsteen's "Dancing In the Dark" which was recorded during the sessions for her last album, Surface Noise. The cover track was recorded at Nuthouse Recording in Hoboken NJ by Tom Beaujour and Jennifer had the following to say about the song, "I have always approached my life and seen the world through the lens of music - and more specifically through songs. It began for me as a little kid listening to the radio on my walkman and saving up my allowance to buy a single each week at the department store when I'd go shopping with my mom. I'd bring it home and I'd play it over and over alone in my room and think about the lyrics or absorb the bassline and dance to the drums - or whatever it was about the particular song that got me. I would dream about the world - the one that existed in the picture that the artist created in the song and the one that my mind created from the information that the artist gave me. And always - it would calm me or make me feel protected or make me feel good or it would be a friend to me in my sadness if that was what I needed at that moment. "This song, one of the biggest songs of the 1980s, is a perfect pop song and it's always been one of my favorites - I have the 45 hanging over my desk. I know that Bruce wrote it at the very end of the recording process for Born In the USA because the label wanted a hit - but I've always felt it to be a pretty heavy song despite it's pop bounce. Full of desire and expectation but also resigned and desperate feeling. At it's heart though, I hear it as a call to arms. It is defiant and brave. It says, 'I feel all of these things and yet I'm going to keep going anyway, keep trying.' Which is kind of how I have felt most of my life - things work, then they break, then I try to fix them and whether or not I can, I keep going anyway. And I think that feels like a good message for right now. What else is there to do really? "For me, music was and is multi-purpose - it offers so much. I've surrounded myself with it for as long as I can remember and it's culminated with me being a musician, running a record label and now a record store too. This is not a coincidence. These are the things that make me feel productive, good, purposeful, and yes, even safe. My wish is that you can do the same - whether it is with music or books or cooking or writing or sports or whatever helps you to understand this world, be productive, and feel more safe in this moment that we are in." Listen here.
The cover track was recorded at Nuthouse Recording in Hoboken NJ by Tom Beaujour and Jennifer had the following to say about the song, "I have always approached my life and seen the world through the lens of music - and more specifically through songs. It began for me as a little kid listening to the radio on my walkman and saving up my allowance to buy a single each week at the department store when I'd go shopping with my mom. I'd bring it home and I'd play it over and over alone in my room and think about the lyrics or absorb the bassline and dance to the drums - or whatever it was about the particular song that got me. I would dream about the world - the one that existed in the picture that the artist created in the song and the one that my mind created from the information that the artist gave me. And always - it would calm me or make me feel protected or make me feel good or it would be a friend to me in my sadness if that was what I needed at that moment.
"This song, one of the biggest songs of the 1980s, is a perfect pop song and it's always been one of my favorites - I have the 45 hanging over my desk. I know that Bruce wrote it at the very end of the recording process for Born In the USA because the label wanted a hit - but I've always felt it to be a pretty heavy song despite it's pop bounce. Full of desire and expectation but also resigned and desperate feeling. At it's heart though, I hear it as a call to arms. It is defiant and brave. It says, 'I feel all of these things and yet I'm going to keep going anyway, keep trying.' Which is kind of how I have felt most of my life - things work, then they break, then I try to fix them and whether or not I can, I keep going anyway. And I think that feels like a good message for right now. What else is there to do really?
"For me, music was and is multi-purpose - it offers so much. I've surrounded myself with it for as long as I can remember and it's culminated with me being a musician, running a record label and now a record store too. This is not a coincidence. These are the things that make me feel productive, good, purposeful, and yes, even safe. My wish is that you can do the same - whether it is with music or books or cooking or writing or sports or whatever helps you to understand this world, be productive, and feel more safe in this moment that we are in." Listen here.
• Red Hot Chili Peppers Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Illness
• Original Pink Floyd The Wall Paintings Going Up For Sale
• Former Pearl Jammer Dave Abbruzzese Angered By Rock Hall Snub
• Joe Walsh Jams With Foo Fighters, Paul Rodgers At MoPOP Gala
• Stone Sour Streaming 'Come What(ever) May' Reissue Bonus Songs
• Jon Anderson Believes Yes Will Reunite For Rock Hall Induction
• The Delays Frontman Greg Gilbert Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer
• The Dead Daisies Stream Cover Of John Lennon Christmas Classic
• ACL Preview Willie Nelson, Gary Clark Jr.'s NYE Special Performance
• Nikki Sixx Explains Why He Left Social Media
• Original Paradox Lineup Reunite For First Time In 28 Years
• Overkill Stream New Song 'Mean, Green, Killing Machine'
• Hall of Heavy Metal History Announce Additional Nominees
• In Flames Unplug For 'In My Room' Performance
• Bad Company Release 'Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy' Video From TV Special
• Paul McCartney Performs His Christmas Song With Fallon
• Megadeth, Judas Priest Supergroup Share Iron Maiden Cover
• Metallica Want More Bands To Fly The Flag For Metal
• Shotgunner Stream New Christmas EP 'Feliz Navidad' Online
• Yes, Pearl Jam, ELO Lead Rock Hall Inductees
• Twenty One Pilots Release Free Download Of Mutemath Sessions
• Journey Hoping For Steve Perry Reunion At Rock Hall induction
• Sebastian Bach and Skid Row Camps Break Off Reunion Talks
• Josh Young Announces Departure From Flosstradamus
• Kanye West's Expected European Tour Isn't Happening
• Jennifer Nettles Releases 'Hey Heartbreak' Video
• Nicki Minaj Previews Her Pinkprint Tour Movie
• Imagine Dragons Release 'White Christmas' Home Video
• Shania Twain Talks 'So Overdue' New Album
• Cameron Jay Release FWU Video Featuring TruVocalz
• Wilson Fairchild Announce New Album 'Songs Our Dads Wrote'
• Jennifer O'Connor Covers Bruce Springsteen's 'Dancing In the Dark'
• Shawn Mendes Offers His Support To Camila Cabello After Fifth Harmony Split
• Royal Blood Release Teaser For New Music
• 5 Seconds of Summer Furthers The Om Telolet Om Craze
• Tony Bennett Gets Lady Gaga Serenade For His 90th Birthday
• Big Freedia Releases 'Make It Jingle' Video
• Singled Out: DJ Pebbles' To Not Love You
• Richard Marx Subdues Deranged Passenger On Airplane
• Nile Rodgers Reacts To Chic's Rock Hall Snubbing
• Coldplay Release Surprise Live From Spotify London EP
• The Chainsmokers Preview New Song
• Azealia Banks Goes On Rant About Nicki Minaj
• Straight No Chaser Release 'Mary Did You Know' Video
• Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors DVD and TV Broadcast
• Pentatonix Release 'O Come, All Ye Faithful' Video
• TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more
• Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition
• TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour
• Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled
• Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition
• TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live
• Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition
• Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago
• Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition
• Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review
• Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium
• Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures
• Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition
• Queen On Air: The Complete BBC Radio Sessions
• TBT Interview: Nickelback's Chad Kroeger
• Holiday Gift Guide: Kris Kristofferson- Van Morrison- Human League Box Sets
• John Mellencamp Live In Chicago
• In Tribute: Leonard Cohen Live
• TBT: Anthrax - Among the Living
• Tilted Axes - Music for Mobile Electric Guitars
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.