Joe Walsh Jams With Foo Fighters, Paul Rodgers At MoPOP Gala

He was introduced by his brother-in-law Ringo Starr, and also on-hand were Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins, Paul Rodgers, Todd Rundgren, and Kenny Wayne Shepherd.

You can watch a 12-minute video featuring highlights from the bash at the museum's official YouTube channel. The clip includes speeches by Starr, MoPOP founder and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and Walsh himself, as well as footage of Joe singing his hit "Rocky Mountain Way" backed by Ringo on drums, and a rendition of his James Gang classic "Funk #49" with the event's full cast of guest musicians.

The show also featured Walsh teaming up with Foo Fighters Grohl and Hawkins on The James Gang's "Walk Away and "Lost Woman," with Rundgren on The Eagles' "In the City" and Joe's solo hit "Life's Been Good to Me So Far," and with Rodgers Paul Rodgers on The Eagles' "Pretty Maids All in a Row" and "Life in the Fast Lane." Read more here.