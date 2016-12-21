Jon Anderson Believes Yes Will Reunite For Rock Hall Induction

The Cleveland based institution has long-been criticized for overlooking the prog icons in previous years but they announced earlier this year that Yes will finally be inducted during a ceremony in New York City in April of 2017.

The induction will include only two current members of the group, guitarist Steve Howe and drummer Alan White. All three members of the original frontman's new project Anderson Rabin Wakeman (Anderson, guitarist Trevor Rabin and keyboardist Rick Wakeman) will also be inducted.

Anderson was asked if he expects the members of Yes and Anderson Rabin Wakeman to perform at the induction ceremony. He responded "I'm sure it's going to happen," Anderson told Rolling Stone via Radio.com. "I'm sure we'll all eventually let go of these feelings of frustration you have with people over the years.

"You go through periods of time where you're totally … Whenever I think of Alan and Steve, we're still musical brothers. Sometimes brothers don't agree with each other [laughs]. It's the truth. But this is just one night, a lot of fun, a celebration. I think a celebration is good."