Josh Young Announces Departure From Flosstradamus

Young announce on Tuesday (Dec 20) that he was exiting the group so that he could put his full focus on his solo project and on Wednesday Cameruci revealed that he will be continuing Flosstradamus "including all live performances, recordings and apparel."

Curt released the following statement, "The reports of Flosstradamus' death have been greatly exaggerated. A movement does not stop when one of its founding fathers goes abroad - it only gets bigger!

"Flosstradamus will continue and I am excited to carry the torch. Josh will always be a part of the #HDYNATION and we wish him the best in his future endeavors." Visit their official website here.