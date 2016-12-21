Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Original Pink Floyd The Wall Paintings Going Up For Sale
12/22/2016
.
Pink Floyd

Iconic original paintings from Pink Floyd's The Wall album, concerts and film from the private collection of Gerald Scarfe are being sold by San Francisco Art Exchange LLC (SFAE).

SFAE sent over the following details: "Epic in scale and steeped in Rock history, these original works of art are marquis collectibles for major individual, corporate and institutional collectors. Due to the extensive distribution of the imagery via album, live-performances, music-videos, and the film (along with the accompanying publicity), the artwork offered is among the most instantly recognizable and significant in pop culture.

"The Wall album topped Billboard charts for 15 weeks, and in 1999 was certified 23x Platinum. It remains one of the best-selling albums of all time, selling over 19 million copies between 1979 and 1990 in the US alone. The film was critically acclaimed when it was released in 1982 and won BAFTAs for Best Original Song and Best Sound. Scarfe developed the film's entire visual environment before the project began and his characters became a mixture of live-action and animated imagery, all of which played an integral role in the surreal narrative.

"The paintings now being offered have been carefully selected by the artist, Gerald Scarfe as his most important works, and include several of the most famous images in Rock history due to their association with The Wall. Iconic artworks such as The Scream, Giant Judge & Hammers (shown below), The Mother, and The Teacher are available, along with several other blockbuster pieces including the massive original storyboard created for the film which incorporates 50 original renderings (measuring overall, a whopping 8' x 3')."

The Scream (30 1/2" x 38 1/2" sheet size): This image was used in the film during a battlefield scene and was selected upon first sight by director Alan Parker for use as the image for the film poster.

Wife With Flaming Hair (39 1/2" x 59" sheet size): The original design for one of the six iconic characters from The Wall, used on the publicity materials for the film, album, and concerts in 1980-81.

The Mother (23 1/2" x 33 1/2" sheet size): An early version of the iconic Mother character, one of the most significant in the entire narrative of The Wall. Her arms cradle baby Pink in a subtle brick wall pattern, a motif that consistently appears through the film.

Education For What? No Jobs! (23 1/2" x 33" sheet size): This original concept artwork is one of a series created to draft the live action scene in the film that illustrated the plight of schoolchildren being herded through their education on a maze of conveyor belts.

The Wife's Shadow (23 1/2" x 33" sheet size): This concept piece was created to demonstrate the look and feel of one of the scenes in the film for both MGM executives and the film makers themselves.

One of The Frightened Ones (23 1/2" x 33" sheet size): An original concept artwork for the characters that appear during the Blue Skies sequence in The Wall.

The Teacher (39" x 43 1/2" sheet size): This original artwork of one of the most iconic characters in the story was projected onstage during live performances of Another Brick in the Wall.

The Gross Inflatable Pig (26 1/2" x 33 1/2" sheet size): An adaptation of one of Pink Floyd's most famous motifs depicting the enormous inflatable pig that was to be used for the singular performance of The Wall by Roger Waters in Berlin in 1990.

Comfortably Numb (23 1/2" x 33 1/2" sheet size): An illustration of one of the key songs in The Wall and a real nightmare "hands like two balloons" shared by both Scarfe and Roger Waters.

The Wall Original Storyboard (39 1/2" x 98 1/2" sheet size).

