Red Hot Chili Peppers Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Illness

"We are so sorry that we cannot come to Dublin as planned for the next few days," the band stated on their official website. "Anthony has been fighting off the flu all week and after the show last night [in London] it was clear that he has to stop touring and recover, hence the decision to push back the shows to next year."

The Peppers have already rescheduled the Dublin shows for Sept. 20 and 21, 2017. This isn't Kiedis' first time getting sick in 2016. Earlier this year, the Red Hot Chili Peppers had to cancel a gig in Los Angeles when Kiedis became hospitalized due to "complications from the intestinal flu." Read more here.