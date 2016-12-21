The Dead Daisies Stream Cover Of John Lennon Christmas Classic

The band writes in the YouTube summery for the clip and Facebook announcement, "The Dead Daisies have been overwhelmed by the great fan reactions throughout the year and especially on this last tour.

"So when they found themselves in a Christmas spirit in Vienna the other day, they recorded a special treat in guitarist Doug Aldrich's hotel room. "This is a gift for you, the best fans in the world. Happy XMas & Happy Holidays from The Dead Daisies!"

The band features the all star lineup of Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), John Corabi (Mötley Crüe/The Scream), Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy/Whitesnake), Brian Tichy (Ozzy Osbourne/Billy Idol) and David Lowy (Red Phoenix/Mink). Stream the song here.