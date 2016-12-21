|
The Delays Frontman Greg Gilbert Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer
.
The Delays frontman Greg Gilbert has been diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer and his fiancee Stacey has launched a GoFundMe appeal to fund his treatment. Fans can contribute to the fund here. Stacey had the following to say: Greg Gilbert is known to many as the singer and guitarist of the band Delays and as an artist. To me, he is my fiancée, my joint adventurer through life but most importantly, the daddy to our two baby girls Dali (3) and Bay (1). He has recently been diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer that has spread to his lungs and to our horror has been told that the NHS is limited in what they can do to save him. The very worst news. Greg has been treated for IBS for a while and his GP didn't think it was a major issue. Gastro consultants and dieticians had confirmed the IBS diagnosis. At the end of October, Greg was experiencing some severe abdomen pains and vomiting that led him to be admitted to A&E. After an x-ray, we were told that they had a found a cancerous blockage in his bowel. After further investigation, we were told the devastating news that the bowel cancer has also spread to his lungs and because of the extent of these tumours, they would only be able to offer him a 12 week course of chemotherapy as he is currently not a candidate for surgery to remove the primary tumour in his bowel. We were told this heart breaking news on our daughter Bay's 1st birthday. I cannot put into words the terror and shock of this moment. To hear Greg ask the consultant how long he had left to live is the darkest moment of my life and something that will haunt me forever. Our hope for the future: However, we are not prepared to accept this bad news lying down. Greg is an otherwise fit and healthy 39-year old man who has never smoked, taken drugs and has rarely even drunk alcohol. Through extensive research and correspondence with specialist clinics in the UK and abroad, we have discovered new and groundbreaking treatments. These are targeted treatments such as stereotactic radiotherapy, microwave ablation and personalised immunotherapy. These have had astounding results on others that share the same prognosis as Greg. The treatments are currently not offered on the NHS due to not meeting their cost efficiency criteria. We have always been huge advocates for the NHS but this is just heartbreaking - I just cannot let Greg die and our daughters grow up without their daddy because of money. We need help: These treatments are expensive. We are using all of our own money but it is nowhere near enough. Like most people in the UK, we have no private medical insurance so it is hard to comprehend that we need to raise at least £100,000 to give Greg any chance of survival. Greg has begun his chemotherapy but we need money to be able move quickly when this finishes in mid March.
Fans can contribute to the fund here. Stacey had the following to say: Greg Gilbert is known to many as the singer and guitarist of the band Delays and as an artist. To me, he is my fiancée, my joint adventurer through life but most importantly, the daddy to our two baby girls Dali (3) and Bay (1). He has recently been diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer that has spread to his lungs and to our horror has been told that the NHS is limited in what they can do to save him.
The very worst news. Greg has been treated for IBS for a while and his GP didn't think it was a major issue. Gastro consultants and dieticians had confirmed the IBS diagnosis. At the end of October, Greg was experiencing some severe abdomen pains and vomiting that led him to be admitted to A&E. After an x-ray, we were told that they had a found a cancerous blockage in his bowel. After further investigation, we were told the devastating news that the bowel cancer has also spread to his lungs and because of the extent of these tumours, they would only be able to offer him a 12 week course of chemotherapy as he is currently not a candidate for surgery to remove the primary tumour in his bowel. We were told this heart breaking news on our daughter Bay's 1st birthday. I cannot put into words the terror and shock of this moment. To hear Greg ask the consultant how long he had left to live is the darkest moment of my life and something that will haunt me forever.
Our hope for the future: However, we are not prepared to accept this bad news lying down. Greg is an otherwise fit and healthy 39-year old man who has never smoked, taken drugs and has rarely even drunk alcohol. Through extensive research and correspondence with specialist clinics in the UK and abroad, we have discovered new and groundbreaking treatments. These are targeted treatments such as stereotactic radiotherapy, microwave ablation and personalised immunotherapy. These have had astounding results on others that share the same prognosis as Greg. The treatments are currently not offered on the NHS due to not meeting their cost efficiency criteria. We have always been huge advocates for the NHS but this is just heartbreaking - I just cannot let Greg die and our daughters grow up without their daddy because of money.
We need help: These treatments are expensive. We are using all of our own money but it is nowhere near enough. Like most people in the UK, we have no private medical insurance so it is hard to comprehend that we need to raise at least £100,000 to give Greg any chance of survival. Greg has begun his chemotherapy but we need money to be able move quickly when this finishes in mid March.
• Red Hot Chili Peppers Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Illness
• Original Pink Floyd The Wall Paintings Going Up For Sale
• Former Pearl Jammer Dave Abbruzzese Angered By Rock Hall Snub
• Joe Walsh Jams With Foo Fighters, Paul Rodgers At MoPOP Gala
• Stone Sour Streaming 'Come What(ever) May' Reissue Bonus Songs
• Jon Anderson Believes Yes Will Reunite For Rock Hall Induction
• The Delays Frontman Greg Gilbert Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer
• The Dead Daisies Stream Cover Of John Lennon Christmas Classic
• ACL Preview Willie Nelson, Gary Clark Jr.'s NYE Special Performance
• Nikki Sixx Explains Why He Left Social Media
• Original Paradox Lineup Reunite For First Time In 28 Years
• Overkill Stream New Song 'Mean, Green, Killing Machine'
• Hall of Heavy Metal History Announce Additional Nominees
• In Flames Unplug For 'In My Room' Performance
• Bad Company Release 'Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy' Video From TV Special
• Paul McCartney Performs His Christmas Song With Fallon
• Megadeth, Judas Priest Supergroup Share Iron Maiden Cover
• Metallica Want More Bands To Fly The Flag For Metal
• Shotgunner Stream New Christmas EP 'Feliz Navidad' Online
• Yes, Pearl Jam, ELO Lead Rock Hall Inductees
• Twenty One Pilots Release Free Download Of Mutemath Sessions
• Journey Hoping For Steve Perry Reunion At Rock Hall induction
• Sebastian Bach and Skid Row Camps Break Off Reunion Talks
• Josh Young Announces Departure From Flosstradamus
• Kanye West's Expected European Tour Isn't Happening
• Jennifer Nettles Releases 'Hey Heartbreak' Video
• Nicki Minaj Previews Her Pinkprint Tour Movie
• Imagine Dragons Release 'White Christmas' Home Video
• Shania Twain Talks 'So Overdue' New Album
• Cameron Jay Release FWU Video Featuring TruVocalz
• Wilson Fairchild Announce New Album 'Songs Our Dads Wrote'
• Jennifer O'Connor Covers Bruce Springsteen's 'Dancing In the Dark'
• Shawn Mendes Offers His Support To Camila Cabello After Fifth Harmony Split
• Royal Blood Release Teaser For New Music
• 5 Seconds of Summer Furthers The Om Telolet Om Craze
• Tony Bennett Gets Lady Gaga Serenade For His 90th Birthday
• Big Freedia Releases 'Make It Jingle' Video
• Singled Out: DJ Pebbles' To Not Love You
• Richard Marx Subdues Deranged Passenger On Airplane
• Nile Rodgers Reacts To Chic's Rock Hall Snubbing
• Coldplay Release Surprise Live From Spotify London EP
• The Chainsmokers Preview New Song
• Azealia Banks Goes On Rant About Nicki Minaj
• Straight No Chaser Release 'Mary Did You Know' Video
• Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors DVD and TV Broadcast
• Pentatonix Release 'O Come, All Ye Faithful' Video
• TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more
• Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition
• TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour
• Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled
• Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition
• TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live
• Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition
• Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago
• Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition
• Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review
• Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium
• Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures
• Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition
• Queen On Air: The Complete BBC Radio Sessions
• TBT Interview: Nickelback's Chad Kroeger
• Holiday Gift Guide: Kris Kristofferson- Van Morrison- Human League Box Sets
• John Mellencamp Live In Chicago
• In Tribute: Leonard Cohen Live
• TBT: Anthrax - Among the Living
• Tilted Axes - Music for Mobile Electric Guitars
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.