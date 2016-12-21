Wilson Fairchild Announce New Album 'Songs Our Dads Wrote'

The duo, made up of Wil and Langdon Reid, are honoring their fathers, Harold and Don Reid, who are both founding members of the legendary Country Music Hall of Fame quartet, The Statler Brothers.

The collection, which will be released via Sony Red / BFD, features nine tracks originally co-written by Harold and Don Reid. A special Wilson Fairchild penned tribute track, "The Statler Brothers Song," will be included in Songs Our Dads Wrote. Other standout songs on the project include former Statler Brothers hit, "Guilty," originally released in 1983, when it stormed into the Billboard Hot Country Songs top ten. The new version takes on a rootsy feel, with original Statler Brothers member Jimmy Fortune also appearing on vocals.

"We've been wanting to record a project like this for a long time. This is our legacy," said Wilson Fairchild member Wil Reid. "These are the songs we cut our teeth on and learned to sing with and play guitars to. Hopefully we've brought some new life to some great old songs."

The dynamic duo is wrapping up a successful 2016, which saw the pair playing shows throughout the United States. As Wilson Fairchild sets their sites on an even bigger and better 2017, they are pleased to announce that they will be teaming up with A to Z Entertainment, Inc for bookings.

Songs Our Dads Wrote Track Listing:

1. Left Handed Woman

2. I'll Even Love You (Better Than I Did Then)

3. How Are Things in Clay, Kentucky?

4. She's Too Good

5. Second Thoughts

6. Some I Wrote

7. Guilty

8. A Letter From Shirley Miller

9. He went to the Cross Loving You

10. The Statler Brothers Song

Upcoming Wilson Fairchild Live Dates:

Mar. 25 Waynesboro, Va. - The Wayne Theatre

Jul. 04 Staunton, Va. - America's Birthday Celebration

Jul. 29 Luray, Va. - Duke's Fest

Dec. 09 Waynesboro, Va. - The Wayne Theatre