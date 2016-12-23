American Hi-Fi and MxPx's Mike Herrera Stream Christmas Song

American Hi-Fi frontman Stacy Jones had the following to say about the collaboration, "I've always been a fan of MxPx. I did Mike's podcast a few weeks ago and afterwards we discussed collaborating on something. I was driving around L.A. Christmas shopping and I heard 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)' on the radio…the U2 version. That cover is one of my favorite holiday songs, and that's when the idea of recording it with American Hi-Fi and Mike occurred to me. I think it turned out killer!"

Herrera adds, "I grew up listening to Bono sing this every Christmas so when I was invited to sing on this with American Hi-Fi, I was beyond excited! Now if only some other kid grows up listening to us, we've completed the circle and found the meaning of life. Merry Christmas y'all!" Listen to the song here.