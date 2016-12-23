Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Dolly Parton's My People Fund Helps Almost 900 Families In 4 Days
12/23/2016
.
Dolly Parton

(Webster) In a little more than two weeks after the wildfires that spread across Dolly Parton's home area of Sevier County, Tennessee, Parton and the Dollywood Foundation launched the distribution of assistance from the My People Fund. During the four day cash distribution, 884 families received their initial support payments.

"It's a blessing during this holiday season that we are able to help as many families as we have so far," Parton said. "We know there are more families out there who need our help and we encourage them to be in contact with us before our January distribution."

The Dollywood Foundation My People Fund provides $1,000 each month to Sevier County families whose homes are uninhabitable or were completely destroyed in the recent Smoky Mountain wildfires. Any family who lost their primary residence (renters and homeowners) due to the wildfires in Sevier County will be eligible.

Millions of people watched Smoky Mountains Rise: A Benefit for the My People Fund telethon on Tuesday, December 13 on Great American Country, AXS-TV, RFD-TV and The Heartland Network and during several rebroadcasts throughout the last week. As a result, donations continued to roll in and thanks to generous people from coast to coast and Parton's friends, the total amount raised has climbed to $9.3 million.

"As, Dolly said, the response has been overwhelming," David Dotson, Dollywood Foundation President said. "We will distribute all $9.3 million to the families affected. That will insure all of the money raised will go to where Dolly promised it would go."

The next distribution is January 26 and 27, 2017 at the LeConte Events Center in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. A pre-application for those affected is available at dollywoodfoundation.org.

Webster submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Dolly Parton Music, DVDs, Books and more

Dolly Parton T-shirts and Posters

More Dolly Parton News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Dolly Parton's My People Fund Helps Almost 900 Families In 4 Days

Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors DVD and TV Broadcast

Dolly Parton's Telethon Raises Over $9 Million For Fire Victims

Dolly Parton Reveals More Stars For Telethon Lineup

Dolly Parton Organizing Tennessee Wildfire Relief Telethon

Dolly Parton Starts Fund To Aids Wildfire Victims

Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Pentatonix Perform 'Jolene' On TV

Dolly Parton's Theme Park Was Threatened By Wildfires

Dolly Parton's Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love Airs This Week

Dolly Parton Picture Book For Young Readers Set For Release


More Stories for Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Phil Anselmo Says He Was Sexually Abused As A Child- Nickelback Insulted By Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg- Inch Nails Stream New Song 'Burning Bright (Field on Fire)'- more

Blink-182 To Release Almost Full Album Of New Songs- Red Hot Chili Peppers Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Illness- Former Pearl Jammer Angered By Rock Hall Snub- more

Yes, Pearl Jam, ELO Lead Rock Hall Inductees- Twenty One Pilots Release Free Download Of Mutemath Sessions- Journey Hoping For Steve Perry Reunion At Rock Hall- more

Page Too:
Lars Ulrich Reads 'The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas'- Jeremih and Chance the Rapper Release Surprise Christmas Mixtape- Chris Martin Covers Drake and Beatles- more

Christina Grimmie's Family Suing Over Her Murder- Josh Young Announces Departure From Flosstradamus- Kanye West's Expected European Tour Isn't Happening- more

Richard Marx Subdues Deranged Passenger On Airplane- Nile Rodgers Reacts To Chic's Rock Hall Snubbing- Coldplay Release Surprise Live From Spotify London EP- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Phil Anselmo Says He Was Sexually Abused As A Child

Nickelback Insulted By Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg

Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song 'Burning Bright (Field on Fire)'

AC/DC Dominated Rock Music News In 2016

Aerosmith Farwell Tour May Not Be The End For The Band

American Hi-Fi and MxPx's Mike Herrera Stream Christmas Song

The Kinks' Dave Davies Announces First Concert Dates For 2017

Voivod Release 'Post Society' Music Video

The Fluffy Jackets Donate New Song Proceeds To TeamRockers

Metallica Release Video Of Classic Song From Intimate Concert

Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Pitrelli and Allen Unplug For Alice Cooper

Black Star Riders Release New Trailer For 'Heavy Fire' Album

Sepultura Release 'Phantom Self' Video

Status Quo Announce Their Next Vinyl Collection

Mutiny Within Stream New Single And Confirm Album Release

Immortal To Begin Recording Their First Album Without Abbath

J Geils Band In The Studio For 'Freeze Frame' Anniversary

Rogue Wave's Zach Rogue Premieres Song From Rogue + Jaye Project

HammerFall Recruit Gloryhammer and Lancer For Winter Tour

Blink-182 To Release Almost Full Album Of New Songs

Red Hot Chili Peppers Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Illness

Former Pearl Jammer Dave Abbruzzese Angered By Rock Hall Snub

Joe Walsh Jams With Foo Fighters, Paul Rodgers At MoPOP Gala

Stone Sour Streaming 'Come What(ever) May' Reissue Bonus Songs

• more

Page Too News Stories
Lars Ulrich Reads 'The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas'

Jeremih and Chance the Rapper Release Surprise Christmas Mixtape

Chris Martin Covers Drake and Beatles At Surprise Benefit Show

Judge Orders Prince's Divorce Papers To Be Made Public

Lee Brice Pays Tribute To Fallen Air Force Major

Dolly Parton's My People Fund Helps Almost 900 Families In 4 Days

Beck Will Be Releasing His New Album 'Very Soon'

Gucci Mane Releases 'Stutter' MusicVideo

Ronnie McDowell Becomes Santa Claus For Hometown Kids

Drake Appears To Be Having A Blue Christmas

Machine Gun Kelly Adds His 2 Cents To Fifth Harmony Drama

Niall Horan Going For Fleetwood Mac Vibe On Solo Album

Chance the Rapper Featured In 'Jeopardy!' Answer

Miley Cyrus' Family Christmas Photo With Liam Hemsworth Revealed

Singled Out: Alaina Beach's This is How You Get to 99

Christina Grimmie's Family Suing Over Her Murder

Josh Young Announces Departure From Flosstradamus

Kanye West's Expected European Tour Isn't Happening

Jennifer Nettles Releases 'Hey Heartbreak' Video

Nicki Minaj Previews Her Pinkprint Tour Movie

Imagine Dragons Release 'White Christmas' Home Video

Shania Twain Talks 'So Overdue' New Album

Cameron Jay Release FWU Video Featuring TruVocalz

Wilson Fairchild Announce New Album 'Songs Our Dads Wrote'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition

Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review

Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium

Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition

Thirsty - Albatross

The Slang - Night and Day

Queen On Air: The Complete BBC Radio Sessions

TBT Interview: Nickelback's Chad Kroeger

Holiday Gift Guide: Kris Kristofferson- Van Morrison- Human League Box Sets

John Mellencamp Live In Chicago

MorleyView Dee Snider

In Tribute: Leonard Cohen Live

TBT: Anthrax - Among the Living

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.