Gucci Mane Releases 'Stutter' MusicVideo

There's nothing overtly Christmas-y about Gucci's latest visual. In it, he's surrounded by gorgeous women in lingerie while he hangs out in a mansion. The majority of the shoot takes place in a decked out library, where Gucci stands in front of a pool table and the ladies staged around the room seductively bend over.

"Stutter" focuses on the good lovin' Gucci offers in the bedroom. Or on the jet. Or anywhere really. But he only gives as good as he gets, and when his lady makes him "stutter," he knows he's found a good one. Watch the video here.