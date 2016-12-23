Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

HammerFall Recruit Gloryhammer and Lancer For Winter Tour
12/23/2016
.
HammerFall

HammerFall have announced that they have recruited Gloryhammer and Lancer as the opening acts on their upcoming European tour in support of their brand new album "Built To Last."

The tour will be kicking off on January 12th in Bremen, Germany at Aladin and is scheduled to conclude on February 8th in Copenhagen, Demark at Amager Bio.

HammerFall guitarist Oscar Dronjak had the following to say, "We got exactly the support bands we wanted. There is no doubt in my mind that Lancer will be thoroughly enjoyed by all our fans, and Gloryhammer's mighty and epic music will be the perfect lead-in to the HammerFall show that will follow.

"The World Wide (r)Evolution was a resounding success on every level with half of the shows sold out, and we can't wait to get back on stage again to have a gigantic heavy metal party every night with all our Templar friends!"

The band recently announced that drummer David Wallin had left the group for personal reasons and was replaced by Johan Koleberg (Therion/Randy Piper's Animal).

They said of the lineup change, "It's almost Christmas, but we've got a bit of not-so-festive news: due to family commitments, David will not be able to do any gigs with us next year and has decided to vacate his drum stool. It is very unfortunate, and we wish him all the best with his future career and life.

"But we have found a perfect replacement, and we're sure you will embrace him as quickly and warmly as you did David. Ladies and gentlemen, without further ado, here is the new drummer of HammerFall: Johan Koleberg, formerly of Therion and Randy Piper's Animal. Please welcome him with open arms, as he is a fantastic drummer and an all-around great guy.

"We can't wait to get out on the road and show you what this line-up of HammerFall is capable of, we're very excited! So see you at the concerts, it will be a blast!"

European tour dates (as announced by Lancer):
01/12 - D Bremen - Aladin
01/13 - D Oberhausen - Turbinenhalle 1
01/14 - D Bamberg - Brose Arena
01/16 - NL Utrecht - Tivoli Vredenburg
01/17 - B Antwerp - Trix
01/18 - D Fulda - Wartenberg Oval
01/20 - D Langen - Stadthalle
01/21 - CH Pratteln - Z7
01/22 - CH Pratteln - Z7
01/23 - F Lyon - Ninkasi Kao
01/25 - D Saarbrucken - Garage
01/26 - D Filderstadt - Filharmonie
01/27 - D Munich - Backstage
01/28 - D Kaufbeuren - AllKart Halle
01/29 - I Milan - Live Club
01/31 - H Budapest - Barba Negra
02/01 - A Vienna - Arena
02/02 - A Graz - Orpheum
02/03 - CZ Zlin - Hala Euronics
02/04 - PL Warsaw - Progresja
02/06 - D Berlin - Huxley's Neue Welt
02/07 - D Hamburg - Große Freiheit 36
02/08 - DK Copenhagen - Amager Bio

advertisement

HammerFall Music, DVDs, Books and more

HammerFall T-shirts and Posters

More HammerFall News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


HammerFall Recruit Gloryhammer and Lancer For Winter Tour

Hammerfall Release 'The Sacred Vow' Lyric Video

Hammerfall Announce European Tour

Hammerfall Announce New Album

Hammerfall Reveals New Album Plans


More Stories for HammerFall

HammerFall Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Phil Anselmo Says He Was Sexually Abused As A Child- Nickelback Insulted By Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg- Inch Nails Stream New Song 'Burning Bright (Field on Fire)'- more

Blink-182 To Release Almost Full Album Of New Songs- Red Hot Chili Peppers Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Illness- Former Pearl Jammer Angered By Rock Hall Snub- more

Yes, Pearl Jam, ELO Lead Rock Hall Inductees- Twenty One Pilots Release Free Download Of Mutemath Sessions- Journey Hoping For Steve Perry Reunion At Rock Hall- more

Page Too:
Lars Ulrich Reads 'The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas'- Jeremih and Chance the Rapper Release Surprise Christmas Mixtape- Chris Martin Covers Drake and Beatles- more

Christina Grimmie's Family Suing Over Her Murder- Josh Young Announces Departure From Flosstradamus- Kanye West's Expected European Tour Isn't Happening- more

Richard Marx Subdues Deranged Passenger On Airplane- Nile Rodgers Reacts To Chic's Rock Hall Snubbing- Coldplay Release Surprise Live From Spotify London EP- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Phil Anselmo Says He Was Sexually Abused As A Child

Nickelback Insulted By Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg

Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song 'Burning Bright (Field on Fire)'

AC/DC Dominated Rock Music News In 2016

Aerosmith Farwell Tour May Not Be The End For The Band

American Hi-Fi and MxPx's Mike Herrera Stream Christmas Song

The Kinks' Dave Davies Announces First Concert Dates For 2017

Voivod Release 'Post Society' Music Video

The Fluffy Jackets Donate New Song Proceeds To TeamRockers

Metallica Release Video Of Classic Song From Intimate Concert

Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Pitrelli and Allen Unplug For Alice Cooper

Black Star Riders Release New Trailer For 'Heavy Fire' Album

Sepultura Release 'Phantom Self' Video

Status Quo Announce Their Next Vinyl Collection

Mutiny Within Stream New Single And Confirm Album Release

Immortal To Begin Recording Their First Album Without Abbath

J Geils Band In The Studio For 'Freeze Frame' Anniversary

Rogue Wave's Zach Rogue Premieres Song From Rogue + Jaye Project

HammerFall Recruit Gloryhammer and Lancer For Winter Tour

Blink-182 To Release Almost Full Album Of New Songs

Red Hot Chili Peppers Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Illness

Former Pearl Jammer Dave Abbruzzese Angered By Rock Hall Snub

Joe Walsh Jams With Foo Fighters, Paul Rodgers At MoPOP Gala

Stone Sour Streaming 'Come What(ever) May' Reissue Bonus Songs

• more

Page Too News Stories
Lars Ulrich Reads 'The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas'

Jeremih and Chance the Rapper Release Surprise Christmas Mixtape

Chris Martin Covers Drake and Beatles At Surprise Benefit Show

Judge Orders Prince's Divorce Papers To Be Made Public

Lee Brice Pays Tribute To Fallen Air Force Major

Dolly Parton's My People Fund Helps Almost 900 Families In 4 Days

Beck Will Be Releasing His New Album 'Very Soon'

Gucci Mane Releases 'Stutter' MusicVideo

Ronnie McDowell Becomes Santa Claus For Hometown Kids

Drake Appears To Be Having A Blue Christmas

Machine Gun Kelly Adds His 2 Cents To Fifth Harmony Drama

Niall Horan Going For Fleetwood Mac Vibe On Solo Album

Chance the Rapper Featured In 'Jeopardy!' Answer

Miley Cyrus' Family Christmas Photo With Liam Hemsworth Revealed

Singled Out: Alaina Beach's This is How You Get to 99

Christina Grimmie's Family Suing Over Her Murder

Josh Young Announces Departure From Flosstradamus

Kanye West's Expected European Tour Isn't Happening

Jennifer Nettles Releases 'Hey Heartbreak' Video

Nicki Minaj Previews Her Pinkprint Tour Movie

Imagine Dragons Release 'White Christmas' Home Video

Shania Twain Talks 'So Overdue' New Album

Cameron Jay Release FWU Video Featuring TruVocalz

Wilson Fairchild Announce New Album 'Songs Our Dads Wrote'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition

Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review

Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium

Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition

Thirsty - Albatross

The Slang - Night and Day

Queen On Air: The Complete BBC Radio Sessions

TBT Interview: Nickelback's Chad Kroeger

Holiday Gift Guide: Kris Kristofferson- Van Morrison- Human League Box Sets

John Mellencamp Live In Chicago

MorleyView Dee Snider

In Tribute: Leonard Cohen Live

TBT: Anthrax - Among the Living

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.