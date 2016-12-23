HammerFall Recruit Gloryhammer and Lancer For Winter Tour

The tour will be kicking off on January 12th in Bremen, Germany at Aladin and is scheduled to conclude on February 8th in Copenhagen, Demark at Amager Bio.

HammerFall guitarist Oscar Dronjak had the following to say, "We got exactly the support bands we wanted. There is no doubt in my mind that Lancer will be thoroughly enjoyed by all our fans, and Gloryhammer's mighty and epic music will be the perfect lead-in to the HammerFall show that will follow.

"The World Wide (r)Evolution was a resounding success on every level with half of the shows sold out, and we can't wait to get back on stage again to have a gigantic heavy metal party every night with all our Templar friends!"

The band recently announced that drummer David Wallin had left the group for personal reasons and was replaced by Johan Koleberg (Therion/Randy Piper's Animal).

They said of the lineup change, "It's almost Christmas, but we've got a bit of not-so-festive news: due to family commitments, David will not be able to do any gigs with us next year and has decided to vacate his drum stool. It is very unfortunate, and we wish him all the best with his future career and life.

"But we have found a perfect replacement, and we're sure you will embrace him as quickly and warmly as you did David. Ladies and gentlemen, without further ado, here is the new drummer of HammerFall: Johan Koleberg, formerly of Therion and Randy Piper's Animal. Please welcome him with open arms, as he is a fantastic drummer and an all-around great guy.

"We can't wait to get out on the road and show you what this line-up of HammerFall is capable of, we're very excited! So see you at the concerts, it will be a blast!"

European tour dates (as announced by Lancer):

01/12 - D Bremen - Aladin

01/13 - D Oberhausen - Turbinenhalle 1

01/14 - D Bamberg - Brose Arena

01/16 - NL Utrecht - Tivoli Vredenburg

01/17 - B Antwerp - Trix

01/18 - D Fulda - Wartenberg Oval

01/20 - D Langen - Stadthalle

01/21 - CH Pratteln - Z7

01/22 - CH Pratteln - Z7

01/23 - F Lyon - Ninkasi Kao

01/25 - D Saarbrucken - Garage

01/26 - D Filderstadt - Filharmonie

01/27 - D Munich - Backstage

01/28 - D Kaufbeuren - AllKart Halle

01/29 - I Milan - Live Club

01/31 - H Budapest - Barba Negra

02/01 - A Vienna - Arena

02/02 - A Graz - Orpheum

02/03 - CZ Zlin - Hala Euronics

02/04 - PL Warsaw - Progresja

02/06 - D Berlin - Huxley's Neue Welt

02/07 - D Hamburg - Große Freiheit 36

02/08 - DK Copenhagen - Amager Bio