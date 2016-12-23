Lars Ulrich Reads 'The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas'

He brought Metallica's characteristic quiet introspection to the subtle tale of a dinosaur who devours a boy's home and family, only for it to pass through his digestive system. In the tradition of Dickens and Dr. Seuss, this holiday yarn is best enjoyed in the company of young people who still believe.

The story was written by McFly's Tom Fletcher and Dougie Poynter, and uses sophisticated poetic devices like internal rhyme: 'So big Santy C said, 'I'll leave a present, but this year his present might just be unpleasant.'" Read more here.