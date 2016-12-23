Metallica Release Video Of Classic Song From Intimate Concert

Proceeds from the band's 15-song set at the intimate venue were donated to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, with fans encouraged to bring a donation of a canned good or other non-perishable food items to assist with local efforts to feed those in need.

"Metal Militia" first appeared on Metallica's 1982 demo tape, "No Life 'Til Leather", before its inclusion on their 1983 album debut, "Kill 'Em All." The Los Angeles charity event was followed by the group's final 2016 live show at the Fox Theater in Oakland, CA on Deember 17.

Metallica will resume their world tour in support of "Hardwired…To Self Destruct" next month with shows in South Korea, China, Hong Kong and Singapore. Watch the video here.