Miley Cyrus' Family Christmas Photo With Liam Hemsworth Revealed

Miley's sister Brandi shared an Instagram captioned "Cyrus fam Christmas in full swing," in which Miley stands front and center wearing what appears to be a comfy robe. Her betrothed Liam Hemsworth also joined for the picture, proving just how tight their bond has become since they got engaged in May.

Over on her own Instagram page, Miley shared a photo with her parents, Billy Ray and Trish. It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Cyrus residence. See the photo here.