Rogue Wave's Zach Rogue Premieres Song From Rogue + Jaye Project

We were sent the following details about the new project: Stemming from a songwriting session between Rogue and Jaye that took place in December 2013, the two forged an easygoing spirit of collaboration and mutual respect over those sessions, all of which comes through on Pent Up, the duo's debut album that will see a 2017 release.

"Forces Of Decay," the first song from the forthcoming album to be released and that is now premiering on Rolling Stone Country, is a track about seeking out safety and security in an otherwise turbulent world. "'Forces Of Decay' is about intimacy with another person protecting you from the chaos outside the door," says Jaye. "The world, now more than ever, seems to be a dark and confusing place. But you can build an insular world that no one can touch when you have love in your life."

The upcoming release of Pent Up symbolizes a fresh start, creatively, for Jaye, whose path has taken her to Nashville, Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles and beyond. "My decision to move back to Los Angeles after living in Nashville for nine years was because I needed a change," she continues. "I think both places will always feel like a home to me and will forever occupy equal space in my heart and equal influence over my music and sound. I've never been a traditional Pop, Americana, or Country artist, and living out west right now represents for me the freedom to be untethered to one particular musical sound, scene, or genre. And I feel this project is an extension of that." Check out the premiere of "Forces Of Decay here.