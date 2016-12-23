Ronnie McDowell Becomes Santa Claus For Hometown Kids

This year the buses were lent to the worthy cause by fellow country stars Garth Brooks, Josh Turner and more. McDowell decided to make spirits even brighter by dressing up like Santa Claus as the kids shopped for clothes, dolls, bicycles and everything else on their wish list. Following the shopping trip, the group headed to a local fast food restaurant for dinner and treats.

"This event makes my Christmas every year. I cannot fathom, as one of 10 children to a mother that worked three jobs, what something like this would have meant to me as a kid growing up in Portland, Tennessee. That's why I do it," said McDowell. Visit his official site here.