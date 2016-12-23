The Fluffy Jackets Donate New Song Proceeds To TeamRockers

As we previously reported, TeamRock (publishers of Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog) went into the British equivalency of Chapter 11 bankruptcy, leaving over 70 staffers jobless without pay days before Christmas.

The Fluffy Jackets have since announced that they will be donating the proceeds from their new single "44 Blues" to the staffers. Lead vocalist and guitarist Helge Rognstad had the following to say, "Classic Rock Magazine was the first publication to support The Fluffy Jackets when we started out. It is now our turn to give something back."

Manny Charlton, who is the producer for the upcoming Fluffy Jackets album, worked double-time to get the single ready on short notice. Says Manny: "I am very happy to be producing The Fluffy Jackets, and it is also heartwarming that the rock community is pulling together to help out those who have lost their jobs just before Christmas". The single is available at iTunes and at Amazon digital here.