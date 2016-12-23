The Kinks' Dave Davies Announces First Concert Dates For 2017

Davies plans to release his new solo album next year, his long-awaited documentary, Dave Davies: Strangers, as well as a collaborative album with his son Russ called "Open Road."

The guitarist has announced three U.S. live dates that will be taking place next April including St. Charles, IL at the Arcada Theatre on the 8th, Provincetown, MA at Provincetown Town Hall on the 15th and Londonderry, NH at Tupelo Music Hall on the 20th.

Earlier this week, Davis published a Christmas video message to fans that shows him in a pub toasting his fans with "Cheers! Happy holidays, everyone!" Watch the video here.