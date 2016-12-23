Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Pitrelli and Allen Unplug For Alice Cooper

Pitrelli and Allen performed an acoustic version of the song, "Find My Way Home" which can seen here. They also discussed their new rock opera, The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve, and played the song "This Christmas Day". Check out that portion of the show here.

As we previous reported, the acclaimed group kicked off their 61-city tour on November 17th in Youngstown, OH at the Covelli Center and Council Bluffs, IA at the Mid America Center. The trek is set to conclude with special New Year's Eve performances in Seattle and Cleveland.

TSO's Paul O'Neill had this to say, "This show was an experiment, to take something that was conceived for TV and try to express that story live on stage. Integrating segments of the TV show, with a live narrator, and full rock band was something TSO has never done.

"It brought back so many memories to see Ossie Davis and everyone else who helped make that TV special into the annual tradition that it has become.

"The overwhelming response from the fans during the 2015 Winter Tour drove the band's decision to take it back out on the road this year. As always we have new artists, new special effects and lots of surprises in store. We are looking forward to seeing everyone on the road."

RemainingTrans-Siberian Orchestra Tour Dates:

12/23 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena - 3:30 PM & 8:00 PM

12/23 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center - 3:30 PM & 8:00 PM

12/26 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

12/26 - Phoenix, AZ - Gila River Arena - 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

12/27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Consol Energy Center - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

12/27 - Ontario, CA - Citizens Business Bank Arena - 3:30 PM & 7:30 PM

12/28 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center - 3:30 PM & 8:00 PM

12/29 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena - 4:00 PM & 8:00 PM

12/30 - Detroit, MI - The Palace of Auburn Hills - 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM

12/30 - Portland, OR - Moda Center - 3:30 PM & 8:00 PM

12/31 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena - 3:00 PM & 9:00 PM

12/31 - Seattle, WA - Key Arena - 3:00 PM & 9:00 PM