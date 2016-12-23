|
Voivod Release 'Post Society' Music Video
.
Voivod have released a new music video for their track "Post Society." The song is the title cut to the band's Post Society EP, which was released back in February. The new promo clip was shot by Dirk Behlau / Beastwood Film Production (Spiritual Beggars, Dark Tranquillity, Arch Enemy, etc.) during Voivod's appearance at Leafmeal Festival in Germany. Watch it here. Voivod drummer Michel "Away" Langevin had the following to say about the new video and he took a look back at the band's busy year, "This video is the best ending of a very productive and crazy year! It started in February-March with a North American East Coast tour with Vektor, Eight Bells and Black Fast. Then the West Coast and across Canada in May-June with Child Bite and King Parrot. We were joined by Jason Newsted in San Francisco for a two basses rendition of the song Voivod. "Shortly after getting back home we drove down to Montebello, QC, to perform at the ever-growing Amnesia Rockfest, where I watched a very tight and energetic show by our friends D.R.I. "In July we flew to the Hell and Heaven Fest in Mexico City, where we shared the stage with Sepultura and witnessed an intense performance by Suicidal Tendencies with Dave Lombardo on drums! My highlight was watching Twisted Sister in the middle of tens of thousands of people singing 'We're Not Gonna Take It'. We also visited the pyramids of Teotihuacan. "In August it was time to go to Europe for a few festivals and club shows. We got a great crowd reaction at Into The Grave Festival in The Netherlands, where we ran into our old pals Carcass. "In October we flew to St. John's in the Canadian Maritimes to play our first show ever in Newfoundland. The next day we played the Halifax Pop Explosion in Nova Scotia, came back home right on time to repack and flew to Europe again for a fun tour with Entombed A.D.! We made a stop at the Leafmeal Festival in Dortmund, Germany, where we shot the "Post Society" video with Dirk Behlau / Beastwood Film Production. "We wrote some songs on the road, demoed them between tours, and now we will spend the winter writing some more, just to make sure there will be a brand new Voïvod album in 2017. Thanks for coming to the shows, enjoy the video, which is very representative of the good time we have on stage, and see you next year!"
The new promo clip was shot by Dirk Behlau / Beastwood Film Production (Spiritual Beggars, Dark Tranquillity, Arch Enemy, etc.) during Voivod's appearance at Leafmeal Festival in Germany. Watch it here.
Voivod drummer Michel "Away" Langevin had the following to say about the new video and he took a look back at the band's busy year, "This video is the best ending of a very productive and crazy year! It started in February-March with a North American East Coast tour with Vektor, Eight Bells and Black Fast. Then the West Coast and across Canada in May-June with Child Bite and King Parrot. We were joined by Jason Newsted in San Francisco for a two basses rendition of the song Voivod.
"Shortly after getting back home we drove down to Montebello, QC, to perform at the ever-growing Amnesia Rockfest, where I watched a very tight and energetic show by our friends D.R.I.
"In July we flew to the Hell and Heaven Fest in Mexico City, where we shared the stage with Sepultura and witnessed an intense performance by Suicidal Tendencies with Dave Lombardo on drums! My highlight was watching Twisted Sister in the middle of tens of thousands of people singing 'We're Not Gonna Take It'. We also visited the pyramids of Teotihuacan.
"In August it was time to go to Europe for a few festivals and club shows. We got a great crowd reaction at Into The Grave Festival in The Netherlands, where we ran into our old pals Carcass.
"In October we flew to St. John's in the Canadian Maritimes to play our first show ever in Newfoundland. The next day we played the Halifax Pop Explosion in Nova Scotia, came back home right on time to repack and flew to Europe again for a fun tour with Entombed A.D.! We made a stop at the Leafmeal Festival in Dortmund, Germany, where we shot the "Post Society" video with Dirk Behlau / Beastwood Film Production.
"We wrote some songs on the road, demoed them between tours, and now we will spend the winter writing some more, just to make sure there will be a brand new Voïvod album in 2017. Thanks for coming to the shows, enjoy the video, which is very representative of the good time we have on stage, and see you next year!"
• Nickelback Insulted By Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg
• Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song 'Burning Bright (Field on Fire)'
• AC/DC Dominated Rock Music News In 2016
• Aerosmith Farwell Tour May Not Be The End For The Band
• American Hi-Fi and MxPx's Mike Herrera Stream Christmas Song
• The Kinks' Dave Davies Announces First Concert Dates For 2017
• Voivod Release 'Post Society' Music Video
• The Fluffy Jackets Donate New Song Proceeds To TeamRockers
• Metallica Release Video Of Classic Song From Intimate Concert
• Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Pitrelli and Allen Unplug For Alice Cooper
• Black Star Riders Release New Trailer For 'Heavy Fire' Album
• Sepultura Release 'Phantom Self' Video
• Status Quo Announce Their Next Vinyl Collection
• Mutiny Within Stream New Single And Confirm Album Release
• Immortal To Begin Recording Their First Album Without Abbath
• J Geils Band In The Studio For 'Freeze Frame' Anniversary
• Rogue Wave's Zach Rogue Premieres Song From Rogue + Jaye Project
• HammerFall Recruit Gloryhammer and Lancer For Winter Tour
• Blink-182 To Release Almost Full Album Of New Songs
• Red Hot Chili Peppers Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Illness
• Former Pearl Jammer Dave Abbruzzese Angered By Rock Hall Snub
• Joe Walsh Jams With Foo Fighters, Paul Rodgers At MoPOP Gala
• Stone Sour Streaming 'Come What(ever) May' Reissue Bonus Songs
• Jeremih and Chance the Rapper Release Surprise Christmas Mixtape
• Chris Martin Covers Drake and Beatles At Surprise Benefit Show
• Judge Orders Prince's Divorce Papers To Be Made Public
• Lee Brice Pays Tribute To Fallen Air Force Major
• Dolly Parton's My People Fund Helps Almost 900 Families In 4 Days
• Beck Will Be Releasing His New Album 'Very Soon'
• Gucci Mane Releases 'Stutter' MusicVideo
• Ronnie McDowell Becomes Santa Claus For Hometown Kids
• Drake Appears To Be Having A Blue Christmas
• Machine Gun Kelly Adds His 2 Cents To Fifth Harmony Drama
• Niall Horan Going For Fleetwood Mac Vibe On Solo Album
• Chance the Rapper Featured In 'Jeopardy!' Answer
• Miley Cyrus' Family Christmas Photo With Liam Hemsworth Revealed
• Singled Out: Alaina Beach's This is How You Get to 99
• Christina Grimmie's Family Suing Over Her Murder
• Josh Young Announces Departure From Flosstradamus
• Kanye West's Expected European Tour Isn't Happening
• Jennifer Nettles Releases 'Hey Heartbreak' Video
• Nicki Minaj Previews Her Pinkprint Tour Movie
• Imagine Dragons Release 'White Christmas' Home Video
• Shania Twain Talks 'So Overdue' New Album
• Cameron Jay Release FWU Video Featuring TruVocalz
• Wilson Fairchild Announce New Album 'Songs Our Dads Wrote'
• RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records
• TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more
• Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition
• TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour
• Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled
• Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition
• TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live
• Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition
• Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago
• Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition
• Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review
• Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium
• Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures
• Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition
• Queen On Air: The Complete BBC Radio Sessions
• TBT Interview: Nickelback's Chad Kroeger
• Holiday Gift Guide: Kris Kristofferson- Van Morrison- Human League Box Sets
• John Mellencamp Live In Chicago
• In Tribute: Leonard Cohen Live
• TBT: Anthrax - Among the Living
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.