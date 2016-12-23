Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Voivod Release 'Post Society' Music Video
12/23/2016
.
Voivod

Voivod have released a new music video for their track "Post Society." The song is the title cut to the band's Post Society EP, which was released back in February.

The new promo clip was shot by Dirk Behlau / Beastwood Film Production (Spiritual Beggars, Dark Tranquillity, Arch Enemy, etc.) during Voivod's appearance at Leafmeal Festival in Germany. Watch it here.

Voivod drummer Michel "Away" Langevin had the following to say about the new video and he took a look back at the band's busy year, "This video is the best ending of a very productive and crazy year! It started in February-March with a North American East Coast tour with Vektor, Eight Bells and Black Fast. Then the West Coast and across Canada in May-June with Child Bite and King Parrot. We were joined by Jason Newsted in San Francisco for a two basses rendition of the song Voivod.

"Shortly after getting back home we drove down to Montebello, QC, to perform at the ever-growing Amnesia Rockfest, where I watched a very tight and energetic show by our friends D.R.I.

"In July we flew to the Hell and Heaven Fest in Mexico City, where we shared the stage with Sepultura and witnessed an intense performance by Suicidal Tendencies with Dave Lombardo on drums! My highlight was watching Twisted Sister in the middle of tens of thousands of people singing 'We're Not Gonna Take It'. We also visited the pyramids of Teotihuacan.

"In August it was time to go to Europe for a few festivals and club shows. We got a great crowd reaction at Into The Grave Festival in The Netherlands, where we ran into our old pals Carcass.

"In October we flew to St. John's in the Canadian Maritimes to play our first show ever in Newfoundland. The next day we played the Halifax Pop Explosion in Nova Scotia, came back home right on time to repack and flew to Europe again for a fun tour with Entombed A.D.! We made a stop at the Leafmeal Festival in Dortmund, Germany, where we shot the "Post Society" video with Dirk Behlau / Beastwood Film Production.

"We wrote some songs on the road, demoed them between tours, and now we will spend the winter writing some more, just to make sure there will be a brand new Voïvod album in 2017. Thanks for coming to the shows, enjoy the video, which is very representative of the good time we have on stage, and see you next year!"

