1000 Musicians Rock Foo Fighters Song 2016 In Review

Rockin' 1000 followed up their massive debut with another video on Monday. This time, the band covered Foo Fighters' "Saint Cecilia," off the band's most recent EP by the same name. Rather than perform together, as they did with their last cover, Rockin' 1000 gathered musicians the world over to contribute.

On YouTube, the band explained, "We asked musicians all over the world to record themselves while singing and playing the Foo Fighters' song Saint Cecilia." Watch it here.