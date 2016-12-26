Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

1000 Musicians Rock Foo Fighters Song 2016 In Review
12/26/2016
.
Foo Fighters

(Radio.com) 1000 musicians from around the world made headlines back in January by performing a Foo Fighter's song. Radio.com had the following report: Super groups may include a few more members than your average band, but 1,000? That's the number behind Rockin' 1000, the band in Cesena, Italy responsible for collectively playing Foo Fighters' "Learn to Fly" last year. The cover came about as a plea asking Foo Fighters to perform in their city.

Rockin' 1000 followed up their massive debut with another video on Monday. This time, the band covered Foo Fighters' "Saint Cecilia," off the band's most recent EP by the same name. Rather than perform together, as they did with their last cover, Rockin' 1000 gathered musicians the world over to contribute.

On YouTube, the band explained, "We asked musicians all over the world to record themselves while singing and playing the Foo Fighters' song Saint Cecilia." Watch it here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Foo Fighters Music, DVDs, Books and more

Foo Fighters T-shirts and Posters

More Foo Fighters News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


1000 Musicians Rock Foo Fighters Song 2016 In Review

Joe Walsh Jams With Foo Fighters, Paul Rodgers At MoPOP Gala

Foo Fighters, Led Zeppelin, Rick James Get Mashed Up

Foo Fighters To Rock The Secret Solstice Festival

Foo Fighters Resisted Dave Grohl's 'Crazy' Idea

Foo Fighters Add Rock The Beach Fest To Summer Tour Plans

New Foo Fighters Album 'On The Books'

Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Releases Retro Video

Foo Fighters Management Wanted Hawkins Song Removed From Album

Foo Fighters Add Stops To Summer Tour


More Stories for Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
George Michael Dies From Reported Heart Failure At 53- Status Quo's Rick Parfitt Dies From Serious Infection At 68- Springsteen Releases His Final Concert With Clarence Clemons- more

Phil Anselmo Says He Was Sexually Abused As A Child- Nickelback Insulted By Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg- Inch Nails Stream New Song 'Burning Bright (Field on Fire)'- more

Blink-182 To Release Almost Full Album Of New Songs- Red Hot Chili Peppers Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Illness- Former Pearl Jammer Angered By Rock Hall Snub- more

Page Too:
Run the Jewels Release 'RTJ3' Album Early For Christmas- Top 16 of Jan 2016 Britney Spears Gets Stuck In A Tree- Chris Young Fan Asked For Bra She Tossed On Stage Back- more

Lars Ulrich Reads 'The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas'- Jeremih and Chance the Rapper Release Surprise Christmas Mixtape- Chris Martin Covers Drake and Beatles- more

Christina Grimmie's Family Suing Over Her Murder- Josh Young Announces Departure From Flosstradamus- Kanye West's Expected European Tour Isn't Happening- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
George Michael Dies From Reported Heart Failure At 53

Status Quo's Rick Parfitt Dies From Serious Infection At 68

Bruce Springsteen Releases His Final Concert With Clarence Clemons

Guns N' Roses Reunion, Axl Rose and Taco Bell 2016 In Review

The Death Of Music Legend David Bowie 2016 In Review

Van Halen's Lost Rock Opera Streaming Online 2016 In Review

Fans and Friends Say Goodbye To Lemmy 2016 In Review

Eagles Glenn Frey Dies 2016 In Review

1000 Musicians Rock Foo Fighters Song 2016 In Review

Former Rainbow and Dio Star Jimmy Bain Dies 2016 In Review

The Ghost Inside Star Confirms He Lost His Leg In Crash 2016 In Review

Steely Dan's Donald Fagen Arrested 2016 In Review

Black Sabbath Feuds With Bill Ward 2016 In Review

Iron Maiden Announce First Shows In China 2016 In Review

Original Santana Record Reunion Album 2016 In Review

Metallica Stop Legal Move Against Tribute Band 2016 In Review

Dream Theater Star Was Almost On Pink Floyd's The Wall 2016 In Review

Avenged Sevenfold Legal Fight With Their Record Label 2016 In Review

Sebastian Bach Wants Skid Row Reunion 2016 In Review

Phil Anselmo Says He Was Sexually Abused As A Child

Nickelback Insulted By Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg

Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song 'Burning Bright (Field on Fire)'

AC/DC Dominated Rock Music News In 2016

Aerosmith Farwell Tour May Not Be The End For The Band

• more

Page Too News Stories
Run the Jewels Release 'RTJ3' Album Early For Christmas

Britney Spears Gets Stuck In A Tree 2016 In Review

Chris Young Fan Asked For Bra She Tossed On Stage Back 2016 In Review

Country Music Star Craig Strickland Found Dead 2016 In Review

Chris Brown Denies Assault Allegation 2016 In Review

Natalie Cole's Cause of Death Revealed 2016 In Review

Justin Bieber Kicked Out Of Mayan Ruin 2016 In Review

Tyler Farr Placed On Total Vocal Rest 2016 In Review

Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter Arrested For Battery 2016 In Review

14 Music Videos Now Have Over One Billion YouTube Views 2016 In Review

Kacey Musgraves Boots Thief Arrested 2016 In Review

Stage Crasher Wants Sharon Osbourne to Take Him to Cheesecake Factory 2016 In Review

David Bowie and Notorious B.I.G. Mashed Up With 'Biggie Star' 2016 In Review

Sam Smith Surprised He Was Up Against Radiohead For Spectre Theme 2016 In Review

Kanye West Superfan Pulls a 'Kanye' at the People's Choice Awards 2016 In Review

Taylor Swift's Reveals Unplugged Version Of 'Blank Space' 2016 In Review

Courtney Love Performs Radiohead's 'Creep' 2016 In Review

Lars Ulrich Reads 'The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas'

Jeremih and Chance the Rapper Release Surprise Christmas Mixtape

Chris Martin Covers Drake and Beatles At Surprise Benefit Show

Judge Orders Prince's Divorce Papers To Be Made Public

Lee Brice Pays Tribute To Fallen Air Force Major

Dolly Parton's My People Fund Helps Almost 900 Families In 4 Days

Beck Will Be Releasing His New Album 'Very Soon'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition

Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review

Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium

Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition

Thirsty - Albatross

The Slang - Night and Day

Queen On Air: The Complete BBC Radio Sessions

TBT Interview: Nickelback's Chad Kroeger

Holiday Gift Guide: Kris Kristofferson- Van Morrison- Human League Box Sets

John Mellencamp Live In Chicago

MorleyView Dee Snider

In Tribute: Leonard Cohen Live

TBT: Anthrax - Among the Living

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.