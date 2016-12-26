14 Music Videos Now Have Over One Billion YouTube Views 2016 In Review

According to Billboard, the video for "Lean On" by Major Lazer and DJ Snake hit one billion views last week. It marks the 14th clip to have been viewed over one billion times, joining the likes of Taylor Swift's "Blank Space" and "Shake It Off," Katy Perry's "Roar," Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's "See You Again," and the number one viewed video on YouTube: Psy's "Gangnam Style."

Billboard also reports that only two clips had passed one billion views a year ago and now a dozen more have joined the most-viewed clips within the past 12 months. It looks like the number could easily double over the next year.

The next clip in line is "Love the Way You Lie." Eminem and Rihanna's 2010 hit needs just under three hundred thousand views to hit one billion. Meanwhile Shakira's "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)," Maroon 5's "Sugar," Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud," Psy's "Gentleman," and Ellie Goulding's "Love Me Like You Do" are all less than one million views from the coveted spot. Read more here.