Britney Spears Gets Stuck In A Tree 2016 In Review

Rather than making a dramatic aerial ascent across the main stage, Spears had to climb down a set of stairs to join her dancers front and center. A helpful stage hand climbed to inform her that the harness moment was a no-go. Members of the audience seemed aware that something wasn't quite right.

Spears, ever the professional, quickstepped down the stairs to finish the number and give her fans what they paid top dollar to see in Sin City. Watch video of the incident here.