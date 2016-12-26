Chris Brown Denies Assault Allegation 2016 In Review

"I'm going to be hella rich after all the lawsuits I file from these crazy individuals who keep lying on my name. Happy NEW YEAR! Time for some of us to grow the f— up," the singer wrote in an Instagram post. TMZ reports that a defamation suit may be filed as early as today.

The charges pertain to an alleged incident that occurred on Saturday, December 2 at the Palms Casino Resort. Liziane Gutierrez claims that when she attempted to take photos with Brown, he punched her in the face and took her phone.

"Her claim that she had her phone in her possession inside the after party and was able to take a photo causing an altercation with Chris Brown is a complete fabrication," read a statement by Brown's team. "This seems like a clear case of retaliation for her bruised ego." See Brown's post here.