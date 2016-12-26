Chris Young Fan Asked For Bra She Tossed On Stage Back 2016 In Review

"We had laundry on stage!" Chris told media outlets. "You know what was funny, at that show one girl asked for it back. We left them all up on stage and one girl comes and goes, 'Can I get that one?' And my stage hands are like, 'Are you sure? It's been onstage.' And she was like, 'It was really expensive.' [laughs] "

The 30-year-old was actually impressed by the girl's honestly. "I was like, you are equally brave for coming back to get it and go, 'no, no, I don't want to repurchase that,'" he said.

Speaking of ladies on tour, odds are he won't have the same conversation with his upcoming tourmate and duet partner Cassadee Pope. The pair's "Think of You" is Young's followup to "I'm Comin' Over."

"I had gone out of my way to grab her on the tour, we knew that was going to be the next single," he explained at the No. 1 party. "It's one of those things where I was so lucky to get someone with a voice like that on the track. It such a vocally powerful song. It's range-y. I don't know if you guys have ever heard her sing live and in person, it sounds like her record. It's incredible. She's doing a high c sharp on the record. It's nuts. I'm pumped. That's something we'll be able to give people when the single's fresh, when it's new, when they don't know it yet, as well as - hopefully - six months from now where it won't be a big deal."

Watch the lyric video for "Think of You" here.