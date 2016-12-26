Country Music Star Craig Strickland Found Dead 2016 In Review

"The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Marine Enforcement Division made recovery of the body of Craig M. Strickland this morning Jan. 4, 2016," a spokesperson confirms to People Magazine in a statement.

Before Strickland and his friend continued their quest, Morland posted a tweet, which became the last message from either of them. 'In case we don't come back," Morland tweeted, '@BackroadCRAIG and I are going right through Winter Storm Goliath to kill ducks in Oklahoma. #IntoTheStorm." Read the original report here.