Fans and Friends Say Goodbye To Lemmy 2016 In Review

On Jan 4th reported: A public memorial service for Lemmy will be held at the late rocker's favorite bar and hangout, The Rainbow Bar & Grill in West Hollywood.

"Join us Saturday, January 9th as we say goodbye a dear friend and loved one," announced the bar. "We will open our doors at 2:00pm. Come celebrate the life of Lemmy Kilmister. Legends never die."

But that wasn't enough of a send off for such a legendary icon so organizers announced "Due to the overwhelming and supportive response to Lemmy's memorial, we are now using the entire Strip to compensate for overflow."

A few days later hennemusic offered our readers their recap of the event: Family, friends and fellow rockers paid tribute to Motorhead legend Lemmy Kilmister during an emotional memorial service in Hollywood on Saturday and video of the full event has been posted online. The bassist passed away from cancer at his Los Angeles home on December 28, just four days after his 70th birthday.

The memorial service at Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery was streamed live to more than 250,000 viewers worldwide via the band's YouTube channel. Motorhead manager Todd Singerman hosted the service, which featured a backdrop of Lemmy's Marshall amplifiers alongside images the band through the years on a table where his ashes and famous top hat and boots were displayed.

The service opened with a farewell by Lemmy's son Paul Inder. "He was 100% real," said Inder. "I won the lottery when I got Lemmy. You were perfect. Travel well, my dear father. You are back out on the road for a longest tour to the great gig in the sky, we will never, never forget you. I love you."

Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee paid tribute to his fallen bandmate, saying "I miss you already, Lemmy. I miss our arguments and our hard work in the studio and on the road. It was so much fun, and I will miss it forever. Try to take it a little easier on the other side. Rest in peace. See you soon."

A lengthy list of musicians followed, including Judas Priest's Rob Halford, Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo of Metallica, Matt Sorum, Bob Kulick, and Mike Inez of Alice In Chains.

Slash offered his own salute, saying "Lemmy was somebody that I feel blessed to be friends with. He was such a great example of what my peers wanted to be. More integrity than anybody. 100 loyal. All these fine attributes."

Dave Grohl closed the service with tales of Lemmy's hospitality and friendship, and the pair's admiration for one of rock's pioneers. "He and I shared a love of Little Richard," explained Grohl, who said he ran into Little Richard's son at LAX airport, who introduced the Foo Fighter to his idol before walking away with an autographed biblical pamphlet.

Grohl then took the pamphlet out of his jacket pocket. "I wanted to give it to him for his birthday," he said, before choking up while reading a psalm titled "Precious Lord, Take My Hand."

The service closed with a wave of amplifier distortion from a strummed bass guitar next to Lemmy's casket, the same way the rocker ended all his shows. Watch video of the full service here