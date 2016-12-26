Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Fans and Friends Say Goodbye To Lemmy 2016 In Review
12/26/2016
.
Motorhead

2015 ended on a very say note for heavy rock fans with the passing of legendary Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister from an "extremely aggressive cancer" at his Los Angeles home on December 28.

On Jan 4th reported: A public memorial service for Lemmy will be held at the late rocker's favorite bar and hangout, The Rainbow Bar & Grill in West Hollywood.

"Join us Saturday, January 9th as we say goodbye a dear friend and loved one," announced the bar. "We will open our doors at 2:00pm. Come celebrate the life of Lemmy Kilmister. Legends never die."

But that wasn't enough of a send off for such a legendary icon so organizers announced "Due to the overwhelming and supportive response to Lemmy's memorial, we are now using the entire Strip to compensate for overflow."

A few days later hennemusic offered our readers their recap of the event: Family, friends and fellow rockers paid tribute to Motorhead legend Lemmy Kilmister during an emotional memorial service in Hollywood on Saturday and video of the full event has been posted online. The bassist passed away from cancer at his Los Angeles home on December 28, just four days after his 70th birthday.

The memorial service at Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery was streamed live to more than 250,000 viewers worldwide via the band's YouTube channel. Motorhead manager Todd Singerman hosted the service, which featured a backdrop of Lemmy's Marshall amplifiers alongside images the band through the years on a table where his ashes and famous top hat and boots were displayed.

The service opened with a farewell by Lemmy's son Paul Inder. "He was 100% real," said Inder. "I won the lottery when I got Lemmy. You were perfect. Travel well, my dear father. You are back out on the road for a longest tour to the great gig in the sky, we will never, never forget you. I love you."

Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee paid tribute to his fallen bandmate, saying "I miss you already, Lemmy. I miss our arguments and our hard work in the studio and on the road. It was so much fun, and I will miss it forever. Try to take it a little easier on the other side. Rest in peace. See you soon."

A lengthy list of musicians followed, including Judas Priest's Rob Halford, Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo of Metallica, Matt Sorum, Bob Kulick, and Mike Inez of Alice In Chains.

Slash offered his own salute, saying "Lemmy was somebody that I feel blessed to be friends with. He was such a great example of what my peers wanted to be. More integrity than anybody. 100 loyal. All these fine attributes."

Dave Grohl closed the service with tales of Lemmy's hospitality and friendship, and the pair's admiration for one of rock's pioneers. "He and I shared a love of Little Richard," explained Grohl, who said he ran into Little Richard's son at LAX airport, who introduced the Foo Fighter to his idol before walking away with an autographed biblical pamphlet.

Grohl then took the pamphlet out of his jacket pocket. "I wanted to give it to him for his birthday," he said, before choking up while reading a psalm titled "Precious Lord, Take My Hand."

The service closed with a wave of amplifier distortion from a strummed bass guitar next to Lemmy's casket, the same way the rocker ended all his shows. Watch video of the full service here

advertisement

Motorhead Music, DVDs, Books and more

Motorhead T-shirts and Posters

More Motorhead News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Fans and Friends Say Goodbye To Lemmy 2016 In Review

Motorhead Producer Reveals Nearly Fatal Mistake With Lemmy

Motorhead Guitarist Still Not Over Lemmy's Death

Lemmy Statue Documentary Goes Online

Motorhead Were Not Always On The Same Page Writing

Motorhead Victory Or Die Book Set For Release

Lemmy Didn't Care That Motorhead Lyrics Were Underrated

Mikkey Dee Recalls Rocky First Motorhead Gig

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Release Spiders Video

Motorhead's Campbell Shares Fondest Lemmy Memory


More Stories for Motorhead

Motorhead Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
George Michael Dies From Reported Heart Failure At 53- Status Quo's Rick Parfitt Dies From Serious Infection At 68- Springsteen Releases His Final Concert With Clarence Clemons- more

Phil Anselmo Says He Was Sexually Abused As A Child- Nickelback Insulted By Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg- Inch Nails Stream New Song 'Burning Bright (Field on Fire)'- more

Blink-182 To Release Almost Full Album Of New Songs- Red Hot Chili Peppers Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Illness- Former Pearl Jammer Angered By Rock Hall Snub- more

Page Too:
Run the Jewels Release 'RTJ3' Album Early For Christmas- Top 16 of Jan 2016 Britney Spears Gets Stuck In A Tree- Chris Young Fan Asked For Bra She Tossed On Stage Back- more

Lars Ulrich Reads 'The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas'- Jeremih and Chance the Rapper Release Surprise Christmas Mixtape- Chris Martin Covers Drake and Beatles- more

Christina Grimmie's Family Suing Over Her Murder- Josh Young Announces Departure From Flosstradamus- Kanye West's Expected European Tour Isn't Happening- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
George Michael Dies From Reported Heart Failure At 53

Status Quo's Rick Parfitt Dies From Serious Infection At 68

Bruce Springsteen Releases His Final Concert With Clarence Clemons

Guns N' Roses Reunion, Axl Rose and Taco Bell 2016 In Review

The Death Of Music Legend David Bowie 2016 In Review

Van Halen's Lost Rock Opera Streaming Online 2016 In Review

Fans and Friends Say Goodbye To Lemmy 2016 In Review

Eagles Glenn Frey Dies 2016 In Review

1000 Musicians Rock Foo Fighters Song 2016 In Review

Former Rainbow and Dio Star Jimmy Bain Dies 2016 In Review

The Ghost Inside Star Confirms He Lost His Leg In Crash 2016 In Review

Steely Dan's Donald Fagen Arrested 2016 In Review

Black Sabbath Feuds With Bill Ward 2016 In Review

Iron Maiden Announce First Shows In China 2016 In Review

Original Santana Record Reunion Album 2016 In Review

Metallica Stop Legal Move Against Tribute Band 2016 In Review

Dream Theater Star Was Almost On Pink Floyd's The Wall 2016 In Review

Avenged Sevenfold Legal Fight With Their Record Label 2016 In Review

Sebastian Bach Wants Skid Row Reunion 2016 In Review

Phil Anselmo Says He Was Sexually Abused As A Child

Nickelback Insulted By Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg

Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song 'Burning Bright (Field on Fire)'

AC/DC Dominated Rock Music News In 2016

Aerosmith Farwell Tour May Not Be The End For The Band

• more

Page Too News Stories
Run the Jewels Release 'RTJ3' Album Early For Christmas

Britney Spears Gets Stuck In A Tree 2016 In Review

Chris Young Fan Asked For Bra She Tossed On Stage Back 2016 In Review

Country Music Star Craig Strickland Found Dead 2016 In Review

Chris Brown Denies Assault Allegation 2016 In Review

Natalie Cole's Cause of Death Revealed 2016 In Review

Justin Bieber Kicked Out Of Mayan Ruin 2016 In Review

Tyler Farr Placed On Total Vocal Rest 2016 In Review

Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter Arrested For Battery 2016 In Review

14 Music Videos Now Have Over One Billion YouTube Views 2016 In Review

Kacey Musgraves Boots Thief Arrested 2016 In Review

Stage Crasher Wants Sharon Osbourne to Take Him to Cheesecake Factory 2016 In Review

David Bowie and Notorious B.I.G. Mashed Up With 'Biggie Star' 2016 In Review

Sam Smith Surprised He Was Up Against Radiohead For Spectre Theme 2016 In Review

Kanye West Superfan Pulls a 'Kanye' at the People's Choice Awards 2016 In Review

Taylor Swift's Reveals Unplugged Version Of 'Blank Space' 2016 In Review

Courtney Love Performs Radiohead's 'Creep' 2016 In Review

Lars Ulrich Reads 'The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas'

Jeremih and Chance the Rapper Release Surprise Christmas Mixtape

Chris Martin Covers Drake and Beatles At Surprise Benefit Show

Judge Orders Prince's Divorce Papers To Be Made Public

Lee Brice Pays Tribute To Fallen Air Force Major

Dolly Parton's My People Fund Helps Almost 900 Families In 4 Days

Beck Will Be Releasing His New Album 'Very Soon'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition

Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review

Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium

Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition

Thirsty - Albatross

The Slang - Night and Day

Queen On Air: The Complete BBC Radio Sessions

TBT Interview: Nickelback's Chad Kroeger

Holiday Gift Guide: Kris Kristofferson- Van Morrison- Human League Box Sets

John Mellencamp Live In Chicago

MorleyView Dee Snider

In Tribute: Leonard Cohen Live

TBT: Anthrax - Among the Living

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.