|
Fans and Friends Say Goodbye To Lemmy 2016 In Review
.
2015 ended on a very say note for heavy rock fans with the passing of legendary Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister from an "extremely aggressive cancer" at his Los Angeles home on December 28. On Jan 4th reported: A public memorial service for Lemmy will be held at the late rocker's favorite bar and hangout, The Rainbow Bar & Grill in West Hollywood. "Join us Saturday, January 9th as we say goodbye a dear friend and loved one," announced the bar. "We will open our doors at 2:00pm. Come celebrate the life of Lemmy Kilmister. Legends never die." But that wasn't enough of a send off for such a legendary icon so organizers announced "Due to the overwhelming and supportive response to Lemmy's memorial, we are now using the entire Strip to compensate for overflow." A few days later hennemusic offered our readers their recap of the event: Family, friends and fellow rockers paid tribute to Motorhead legend Lemmy Kilmister during an emotional memorial service in Hollywood on Saturday and video of the full event has been posted online. The bassist passed away from cancer at his Los Angeles home on December 28, just four days after his 70th birthday. The memorial service at Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery was streamed live to more than 250,000 viewers worldwide via the band's YouTube channel. Motorhead manager Todd Singerman hosted the service, which featured a backdrop of Lemmy's Marshall amplifiers alongside images the band through the years on a table where his ashes and famous top hat and boots were displayed. The service opened with a farewell by Lemmy's son Paul Inder. "He was 100% real," said Inder. "I won the lottery when I got Lemmy. You were perfect. Travel well, my dear father. You are back out on the road for a longest tour to the great gig in the sky, we will never, never forget you. I love you." Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee paid tribute to his fallen bandmate, saying "I miss you already, Lemmy. I miss our arguments and our hard work in the studio and on the road. It was so much fun, and I will miss it forever. Try to take it a little easier on the other side. Rest in peace. See you soon." A lengthy list of musicians followed, including Judas Priest's Rob Halford, Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo of Metallica, Matt Sorum, Bob Kulick, and Mike Inez of Alice In Chains. Slash offered his own salute, saying "Lemmy was somebody that I feel blessed to be friends with. He was such a great example of what my peers wanted to be. More integrity than anybody. 100 loyal. All these fine attributes." Dave Grohl closed the service with tales of Lemmy's hospitality and friendship, and the pair's admiration for one of rock's pioneers. "He and I shared a love of Little Richard," explained Grohl, who said he ran into Little Richard's son at LAX airport, who introduced the Foo Fighter to his idol before walking away with an autographed biblical pamphlet. Grohl then took the pamphlet out of his jacket pocket. "I wanted to give it to him for his birthday," he said, before choking up while reading a psalm titled "Precious Lord, Take My Hand." The service closed with a wave of amplifier distortion from a strummed bass guitar next to Lemmy's casket, the same way the rocker ended all his shows. Watch video of the full service here
On Jan 4th reported: A public memorial service for Lemmy will be held at the late rocker's favorite bar and hangout, The Rainbow Bar & Grill in West Hollywood.
"Join us Saturday, January 9th as we say goodbye a dear friend and loved one," announced the bar. "We will open our doors at 2:00pm. Come celebrate the life of Lemmy Kilmister. Legends never die."
But that wasn't enough of a send off for such a legendary icon so organizers announced "Due to the overwhelming and supportive response to Lemmy's memorial, we are now using the entire Strip to compensate for overflow."
A few days later hennemusic offered our readers their recap of the event: Family, friends and fellow rockers paid tribute to Motorhead legend Lemmy Kilmister during an emotional memorial service in Hollywood on Saturday and video of the full event has been posted online. The bassist passed away from cancer at his Los Angeles home on December 28, just four days after his 70th birthday.
The memorial service at Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery was streamed live to more than 250,000 viewers worldwide via the band's YouTube channel. Motorhead manager Todd Singerman hosted the service, which featured a backdrop of Lemmy's Marshall amplifiers alongside images the band through the years on a table where his ashes and famous top hat and boots were displayed.
The service opened with a farewell by Lemmy's son Paul Inder. "He was 100% real," said Inder. "I won the lottery when I got Lemmy. You were perfect. Travel well, my dear father. You are back out on the road for a longest tour to the great gig in the sky, we will never, never forget you. I love you."
Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee paid tribute to his fallen bandmate, saying "I miss you already, Lemmy. I miss our arguments and our hard work in the studio and on the road. It was so much fun, and I will miss it forever. Try to take it a little easier on the other side. Rest in peace. See you soon."
A lengthy list of musicians followed, including Judas Priest's Rob Halford, Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo of Metallica, Matt Sorum, Bob Kulick, and Mike Inez of Alice In Chains.
Slash offered his own salute, saying "Lemmy was somebody that I feel blessed to be friends with. He was such a great example of what my peers wanted to be. More integrity than anybody. 100 loyal. All these fine attributes."
Dave Grohl closed the service with tales of Lemmy's hospitality and friendship, and the pair's admiration for one of rock's pioneers. "He and I shared a love of Little Richard," explained Grohl, who said he ran into Little Richard's son at LAX airport, who introduced the Foo Fighter to his idol before walking away with an autographed biblical pamphlet.
Grohl then took the pamphlet out of his jacket pocket. "I wanted to give it to him for his birthday," he said, before choking up while reading a psalm titled "Precious Lord, Take My Hand."
The service closed with a wave of amplifier distortion from a strummed bass guitar next to Lemmy's casket, the same way the rocker ended all his shows. Watch video of the full service here
• Status Quo's Rick Parfitt Dies From Serious Infection At 68
• Bruce Springsteen Releases His Final Concert With Clarence Clemons
• Guns N' Roses Reunion, Axl Rose and Taco Bell 2016 In Review
• The Death Of Music Legend David Bowie 2016 In Review
• Van Halen's Lost Rock Opera Streaming Online 2016 In Review
• Fans and Friends Say Goodbye To Lemmy 2016 In Review
• Eagles Glenn Frey Dies 2016 In Review
• 1000 Musicians Rock Foo Fighters Song 2016 In Review
• Former Rainbow and Dio Star Jimmy Bain Dies 2016 In Review
• The Ghost Inside Star Confirms He Lost His Leg In Crash 2016 In Review
• Steely Dan's Donald Fagen Arrested 2016 In Review
• Black Sabbath Feuds With Bill Ward 2016 In Review
• Iron Maiden Announce First Shows In China 2016 In Review
• Original Santana Record Reunion Album 2016 In Review
• Metallica Stop Legal Move Against Tribute Band 2016 In Review
• Dream Theater Star Was Almost On Pink Floyd's The Wall 2016 In Review
• Avenged Sevenfold Legal Fight With Their Record Label 2016 In Review
• Sebastian Bach Wants Skid Row Reunion 2016 In Review
• Phil Anselmo Says He Was Sexually Abused As A Child
• Nickelback Insulted By Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg
• Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song 'Burning Bright (Field on Fire)'
• AC/DC Dominated Rock Music News In 2016
• Aerosmith Farwell Tour May Not Be The End For The Band
• Britney Spears Gets Stuck In A Tree 2016 In Review
• Chris Young Fan Asked For Bra She Tossed On Stage Back 2016 In Review
• Country Music Star Craig Strickland Found Dead 2016 In Review
• Chris Brown Denies Assault Allegation 2016 In Review
• Natalie Cole's Cause of Death Revealed 2016 In Review
• Justin Bieber Kicked Out Of Mayan Ruin 2016 In Review
• Tyler Farr Placed On Total Vocal Rest 2016 In Review
• Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter Arrested For Battery 2016 In Review
• 14 Music Videos Now Have Over One Billion YouTube Views 2016 In Review
• Kacey Musgraves Boots Thief Arrested 2016 In Review
• Stage Crasher Wants Sharon Osbourne to Take Him to Cheesecake Factory 2016 In Review
• David Bowie and Notorious B.I.G. Mashed Up With 'Biggie Star' 2016 In Review
• Sam Smith Surprised He Was Up Against Radiohead For Spectre Theme 2016 In Review
• Kanye West Superfan Pulls a 'Kanye' at the People's Choice Awards 2016 In Review
• Taylor Swift's Reveals Unplugged Version Of 'Blank Space' 2016 In Review
• Courtney Love Performs Radiohead's 'Creep' 2016 In Review
• Lars Ulrich Reads 'The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas'
• Jeremih and Chance the Rapper Release Surprise Christmas Mixtape
• Chris Martin Covers Drake and Beatles At Surprise Benefit Show
• Judge Orders Prince's Divorce Papers To Be Made Public
• Lee Brice Pays Tribute To Fallen Air Force Major
• Dolly Parton's My People Fund Helps Almost 900 Families In 4 Days
• Beck Will Be Releasing His New Album 'Very Soon'
• RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records
• TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more
• Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition
• TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour
• Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled
• Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition
• TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live
• Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition
• Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago
• Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition
• Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review
• Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium
• Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures
• Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition
• Queen On Air: The Complete BBC Radio Sessions
• TBT Interview: Nickelback's Chad Kroeger
• Holiday Gift Guide: Kris Kristofferson- Van Morrison- Human League Box Sets
• John Mellencamp Live In Chicago
• In Tribute: Leonard Cohen Live
• TBT: Anthrax - Among the Living
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.