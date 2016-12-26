Former Rainbow and Dio Star Jimmy Bain Dies 2016 In Review

"Jimmy's struggles with his demons were well documented through the years, but over the last 18 months he had finally won that battle and he was bright and lucid and motivated throughout the writing and recording of the new record. He leaves behind him a rich legacy of work from Rainbow, through Wild Horses, Dio, and finally, Last In Line. Jimmy was immensely proud of our new album and his input to it was immeasurable."

"He was a very kind and gentle and generous soul and our lives were greatly enriched for having known him," added Campbell added. "We will continue to celebrate his life through his music. On behalf of Vinny and Andrew, our thoughts and condolences are with his family at this most difficult of times. Rest in peace, dear friend." Read the original report here.