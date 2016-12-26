George Michael Dies From Reported Heart Failure At 53

Michael's longtime manager Michael Lippman told the publication that the beloved singer, who originally rose to fame as part of the pop duo Wham! before finding major success as a solo artist, was found on Christmas morning.

His publicist issued the following statement to the BBC, "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. "The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."

Both Elton John and the band Queen reacted on social media. John, who teamed up with Michael in 1991 for a duet of his 1974 classic "Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me," wrote on Instagram, I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans." Watch it here.

Queen published a link to a video their performance of "Somebody To Love" with Michael that was recorded during the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert and simply wrote "George Michael: 1963 – 2016." Watch the video here.