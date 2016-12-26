Guns N' Roses Reunion, Axl Rose and Taco Bell 2016 In Review

In our first Day In Report of the year we saw Axl playing down rumors that the he would once again perform with the two other icons of the classic era of the band.

We reported: Axl Rose has issued his first public response to rumors of an impending announcement regarding a Guns N' Roses reunion. Rose tweeted on Friday: "The only thing I know 'confirmed' is my LOVE of Taco Bell! Mmmmm.... Taco Bell!! Happy New Years!!" Read the original report here.

But things quickly changed for the next day's report with the confirmation that that Rose, Slash and McKagan would be reuniting and would headline the Coachella Music Festival.

We had this to say at the time "The original lead guitarist and original bass player posted images on social media featuring the classic two-guns wrapped in roses Guns N' Roses logo over a backdrop of the festival site with "Coachella" written in the bottom corner.

"Slash posted his image to his Instagram account and McKagan added the photo to his Facebook page. The same image was added to Guns N' Roses' social media accounts. McKagan also added the classic GN'R logo as his profile picture on Facebook." Read the report here.