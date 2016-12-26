Kacey Musgraves Boots Thief Arrested 2016 In Review

The Tennessean newspaper reports that the suspect has been arrested after trying to return the merchandise. The police report filed by Musgraves details that two pairs of boots, valued at $900, and their receipts, were stolen.

The following day, Darnell Cunningham went to Lucchese Boots and with boots and receipts in hand. The store's general manager recognized the footwear and noticed the country singer's name on the receipt. Read more here.