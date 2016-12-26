Kanye West Superfan Pulls a 'Kanye' at the People's Choice Awards 2016 In Review

After a couple of swift kicks from Sharon Osbourne, security removed Zacari Nicasio from the stage. According to NME, Nicasio shouted "Yeezy just jumped over Jumpman," a lyric from West's song "FACTS," alluding to his friendly rivalry with Drake.

"I had to shout out who I look up to: Kanye West and Kevin Gates," Nicasio told the Hollywood Reporter. "I came here to do this tonight. I could honestly care less about what was going to happen." Check out an image here.