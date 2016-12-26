Original Santana Record Reunion Album 2016 In Review

According to a press release the 16-track album features Santana's classic line-up of keyboardist and vocalist Gregg Rolie, Journey guitarist Neal Schon, percussionist Michael Carabello and drummer Michael Shrieve.

"It was magical," Santana says of the sessions. "We didn't have to try to force the vibe - it was immense. From there, we then needed to come up with a balance of songs and jams that people would immediately identify as Santana."

The iconic guitarist adds, "When you can go back and break new ground with joy and determination - and some whoop-ass energy - it gets you going. I think we achieved something very rare. This music was screaming to come out of us. It wasn't about nostalgia. It was about passion." Read the original report here.