Status Quo's Rick Parfitt Dies From Serious Infection At 68
12/26/2016
.
Status Quo

(hennemusic) Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt died Saturday in a hospital in Spain at the age of 68. The rock veteran passed away two days after being admitted to address complications from a shoulder injury he sustained in a fall.

"We are truly devastated to have to announce that Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has passed away at lunchtime today," said the Parfitt family and Status Quo manager Simon Porter in a joint statement. "He died in hospital in Marbella, Spain as a result of a severe infection, having been admitted to hospital on Thursday evening following complications to a shoulder injury incurred by a previous fall. This tragic news comes at a time when Rick was hugely looking forward to launching a solo career with an album and autobiography planned for 2017 following his departure from Status Quo's touring activities on medical advice.

"He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, fellow band members, management, crew and his dedicated legion of fans from throughout the world, gained through 50 years of monumental success with Status Quo. Rick is survived by his wife Lyndsay, their twins Tommy and Lily and Rick's adult children Rick Jnr and Harry." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

