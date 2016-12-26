Taylor Swift's Reveals Unplugged Version Of 'Blank Space' 2016 In Review

"My first reaction was to be like man that's a bummer, this isn't fun for me," says Swift. "But then my second reaction ended up being, hey that's actually kindof a really interesting character they're writing about, she jet sets around the world collecting men, and she can get any of them, but she's so clingy that they leave and she cries, and then she gets another one in her web and she traps them and locks them in her mansion and then she's crying in her marble bathtub surrounded by pearls."

"I was like, I can use this," Swift jokes. The performance comes from Taylor's stripped down set at the GRAMMY Museum on September 30th. Check out the unplugged version of "Blank Space" here.