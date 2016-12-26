|
The Death Of Music Legend David Bowie 2016 In Review
.
The world received the devastating news in January that music legend David Bowie died at the age of 69 after an 18-month battle with cancer. One of rock stars that paid tribute to the icon was Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne. Fans learned the say news via the following post on Bowie's Facebook and Twitter accounts, "January 10 2016 - David Bowie died peacefully today surrounded by his family after a courageous 18-month battle with cancer. While many of you will share in this loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy during their time of grief." Bowie released his latest album Blackstar just a few days before on January 8, which was also his birthday. The man who shot to international superstardom with The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars in 1972 and frequently changed with the times had kept his illness a secret to everyone other than his family. Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne offered the following tribute "It knocked the sh*t out of me. I had no idea that he was so ill. I don't think anybody knew how sick he was. I'd heard the reason he stopped touring was because he had two heart attacks or something. But apparently it was cancer. "Anyway, he's gone. It's a terrible hole in the f***ing business. He was such a talented guy, man. When you go from Ziggy Stardust to his tours, and he's a fashion guy, he was always trying to beat himself and he pulled it off time and time again." Read the original report here.
Fans learned the say news via the following post on Bowie's Facebook and Twitter accounts, "January 10 2016 - David Bowie died peacefully today surrounded by his family after a courageous 18-month battle with cancer. While many of you will share in this loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy during their time of grief."
Bowie released his latest album Blackstar just a few days before on January 8, which was also his birthday. The man who shot to international superstardom with The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars in 1972 and frequently changed with the times had kept his illness a secret to everyone other than his family.
Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne offered the following tribute "It knocked the sh*t out of me. I had no idea that he was so ill. I don't think anybody knew how sick he was. I'd heard the reason he stopped touring was because he had two heart attacks or something. But apparently it was cancer.
"Anyway, he's gone. It's a terrible hole in the f***ing business. He was such a talented guy, man. When you go from Ziggy Stardust to his tours, and he's a fashion guy, he was always trying to beat himself and he pulled it off time and time again." Read the original report here.
• Status Quo's Rick Parfitt Dies From Serious Infection At 68
• Bruce Springsteen Releases His Final Concert With Clarence Clemons
• Guns N' Roses Reunion, Axl Rose and Taco Bell 2016 In Review
• The Death Of Music Legend David Bowie 2016 In Review
• Van Halen's Lost Rock Opera Streaming Online 2016 In Review
• Fans and Friends Say Goodbye To Lemmy 2016 In Review
• Eagles Glenn Frey Dies 2016 In Review
• 1000 Musicians Rock Foo Fighters Song 2016 In Review
• Former Rainbow and Dio Star Jimmy Bain Dies 2016 In Review
• The Ghost Inside Star Confirms He Lost His Leg In Crash 2016 In Review
• Steely Dan's Donald Fagen Arrested 2016 In Review
• Black Sabbath Feuds With Bill Ward 2016 In Review
• Iron Maiden Announce First Shows In China 2016 In Review
• Original Santana Record Reunion Album 2016 In Review
• Metallica Stop Legal Move Against Tribute Band 2016 In Review
• Dream Theater Star Was Almost On Pink Floyd's The Wall 2016 In Review
• Avenged Sevenfold Legal Fight With Their Record Label 2016 In Review
• Sebastian Bach Wants Skid Row Reunion 2016 In Review
• Phil Anselmo Says He Was Sexually Abused As A Child
• Nickelback Insulted By Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg
• Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song 'Burning Bright (Field on Fire)'
• AC/DC Dominated Rock Music News In 2016
• Aerosmith Farwell Tour May Not Be The End For The Band
• Britney Spears Gets Stuck In A Tree 2016 In Review
• Chris Young Fan Asked For Bra She Tossed On Stage Back 2016 In Review
• Country Music Star Craig Strickland Found Dead 2016 In Review
• Chris Brown Denies Assault Allegation 2016 In Review
• Natalie Cole's Cause of Death Revealed 2016 In Review
• Justin Bieber Kicked Out Of Mayan Ruin 2016 In Review
• Tyler Farr Placed On Total Vocal Rest 2016 In Review
• Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter Arrested For Battery 2016 In Review
• 14 Music Videos Now Have Over One Billion YouTube Views 2016 In Review
• Kacey Musgraves Boots Thief Arrested 2016 In Review
• Stage Crasher Wants Sharon Osbourne to Take Him to Cheesecake Factory 2016 In Review
• David Bowie and Notorious B.I.G. Mashed Up With 'Biggie Star' 2016 In Review
• Sam Smith Surprised He Was Up Against Radiohead For Spectre Theme 2016 In Review
• Kanye West Superfan Pulls a 'Kanye' at the People's Choice Awards 2016 In Review
• Taylor Swift's Reveals Unplugged Version Of 'Blank Space' 2016 In Review
• Courtney Love Performs Radiohead's 'Creep' 2016 In Review
• Lars Ulrich Reads 'The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas'
• Jeremih and Chance the Rapper Release Surprise Christmas Mixtape
• Chris Martin Covers Drake and Beatles At Surprise Benefit Show
• Judge Orders Prince's Divorce Papers To Be Made Public
• Lee Brice Pays Tribute To Fallen Air Force Major
• Dolly Parton's My People Fund Helps Almost 900 Families In 4 Days
• Beck Will Be Releasing His New Album 'Very Soon'
• RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records
• TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more
• Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition
• TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour
• Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled
• Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition
• TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live
• Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition
• Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago
• Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition
• Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review
• Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium
• Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures
• Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition
• Queen On Air: The Complete BBC Radio Sessions
• TBT Interview: Nickelback's Chad Kroeger
• Holiday Gift Guide: Kris Kristofferson- Van Morrison- Human League Box Sets
• John Mellencamp Live In Chicago
• In Tribute: Leonard Cohen Live
• TBT: Anthrax - Among the Living
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.