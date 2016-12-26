The Death Of Music Legend David Bowie 2016 In Review

Fans learned the say news via the following post on Bowie's Facebook and Twitter accounts, "January 10 2016 - David Bowie died peacefully today surrounded by his family after a courageous 18-month battle with cancer. While many of you will share in this loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy during their time of grief."

Bowie released his latest album Blackstar just a few days before on January 8, which was also his birthday. The man who shot to international superstardom with The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars in 1972 and frequently changed with the times had kept his illness a secret to everyone other than his family.

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne offered the following tribute "It knocked the sh*t out of me. I had no idea that he was so ill. I don't think anybody knew how sick he was. I'd heard the reason he stopped touring was because he had two heart attacks or something. But apparently it was cancer.

"Anyway, he's gone. It's a terrible hole in the f***ing business. He was such a talented guy, man. When you go from Ziggy Stardust to his tours, and he's a fashion guy, he was always trying to beat himself and he pulled it off time and time again." Read the original report here.