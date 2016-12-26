The Ghost Inside Star Confirms He Lost His Leg In Crash 2016 In Review

Their driver Greg Hoke died, along with the driver of the other vehicle involved, Steven Cunningham. Guitarist Zach Johnson, frontman Jonathan Vigil and Tkaczyk were airlifted to hospital and were in a critical condition.

In an Instagram post, Tkaczyk reveals he lost a leg as a result of the crash and also details a string of other injuries. But he insists he'll play the drums again. Tkaczyk says: "So the rumors are true everyone. Unfortunately I did lose my leg in this accident.

"This is one injury among many others such as fractures in my ribs, spine, and hip along with some ligament tears in my rotator cuff and labrum. I have remained in positive and good spirits since I woke up from a 10-day coma in November to the sight of my missing leg. Not going to let it stop me.

"I don't care what anyone says. It's a long road ahead, but I will play drums again. Can't wait to get back on the kit. Couldn't have dealt with this without the love and support from my brothers in TGI and crew, friends, fans and family. Thank you all." Read more here.