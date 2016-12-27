Adele Cried 'Pretty Much All Day' After Grammy Mishap 2016 In Review

"I cried pretty much all day yesterday," Adele told Ellen Degeneres. "I don't feel like it could go that much worse than the GRAMMYs, though. So I feel like I'm alright now. Anything that happens, dust it off." she said.

"Next time I have any sound issues I am gonna stop. I'll be like, sorry that's not working for me. If we have time to do it again, let's do it. Otherwise, bye!" Read the original report here.