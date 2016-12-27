Coldplay's Chris Martin Does Carpool Karaoke 2016 In Review

Coldplay will play this year's halftime show and Marin spoke with Anthony Mason of CBS Sunday Morning about the challenges the prestigious gig holds.

"I love the whole concept of trying to present your entire musical life in twelve and a half minutes, it's a great challenge," said the singer. "After fifteen years of the band we've possibly got eleven good minutes, he laughs, "so we have some special guests, and they'll cover the rest." Watch it here.