Corey Taylor Might 'Step Away' From Slipknot At Some Point 2016 In Review

Taylor tells BBC Radio 1's Daniel P Carter: "If you'd asked me a year ago I would have said 'no.' But just now, I'm just starting to… I'm 42. And as willing as my will is, I'm just beat up, man. I might as well be 60 in Slipknot years."

But he doesn't think he'd ever fully retire. "I might step away from Slipknot at some point, just because the way the music is, that energy, I don't know if I could do that into my 50s.

"I would never want the band to feel like I was holding them back because I couldn't physically do it. I wouldn't completely quit music - I'd probably just step away from Slipknot." Read the original report here.