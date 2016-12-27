David Lee Roth Shoots Down Van Halen Break Up Speculation 2016 In Review

Roth recently returned with the online show and a new episode features a somber song called "Ain't No Christmas." The lyrics and the mood of the song led some to question if he was singing about parting ways with Eddie Van Halen and the band.

One person that saw that possible correlation was Van Halen Rising author Greg Renoff who wrote on his blog, "Roth's vocal performance here is mournful and somber. His lyrics express feelings of bitterness and regret," Renoff wrote. "My take is that the lyrics provide a commentary on Roth's recent months with Van Halen and perhaps a window into the future of Van Halen." He then posed the question "Is Roth singing about a lost love? Or is he speaking about Edward?"

The Van Halen News Desk, the leading online source for news and information about the band, reached out to Roth's management to get to the bottom of the speculation. The frontman's reps told the site, "It's poetry. It has nothing to do with Van Halen." Read the original report here.