Earth, Wind & Fire Icon Maurice White Dead At 74 2016 In Review

The group was famous for their many hits including "Shining Star", "That's the Way of the World," "Devotion," "Reasons," "Sing a Song," "Can't Hide Love," and "September."

White was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in the early '90s, and stopped touring with the band in 1994. Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and are set to be honored with a lifetime achievement award at the GRAMMY Awards. Read the original report here.